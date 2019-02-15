TVA : closes acquisition of Évasion and Zeste specialty channels

TVA Group closes acquisition of

Évasion and Zeste specialty channels

Montreal, February 13, 2019 - TVA Group today closed the transaction whereby it acquires the Évasion and Zeste specialty channels.

'Évasion and Zeste are two prestigious brands for consumers who are passionate about food and travel. We are very pleased to add these brands to our offering for our viewers and our advertisers', says France Lauzière, President and CEO of TVA Group Inc. and Chief Content Officer of Quebecor Content. 'We will deploy all necessary resources and effort to further raise their already high profiles and bring their content to more Quebecers.'

Évasion and Zeste complement TVA Group's existing line-up of specialty channels, which includes LCN, TVA Sports, AddikTV, CASA, MOI ET CIE, Prise 2 and Yoopa. Évasion went on the air in 2000 with a schedule of travel, tourism, adventure and food discovery programs. Zeste, launched in 2010, is the channel for people who love cooking, fine food and entertaining in style.

On April 30, 2018, TVA Group reached agreements to acquire the companies in the Serdy Média inc and Serdy Vidéo inc groups. The closing of the transaction finalizes the transfer of those companies, including the Évasion and Zeste specialty channels, to TVA Group.

