TVA : supports gender parity in production

Montreal, September 30, 2019 - TVA today unveiled its WOMEN IN PRODUCTION - TOWARD PARITY action plan, aimed at promoting female talent and the development and inclusion of women in the television industry.

By creating and supporting a range of initiatives in several of its business segments, TVA hopes to achieve gender parity and have 50% women in the key roles of director, producer and writer on its original French-language productions by 2025.

'In pursuit of its goal of expanding the presence of women in television, TVA is committing to a series of concrete actions to help women take key roles in production,' says France Lauzière, President and CEO of TVA and Chief Content Officer of Quebecor Content. 'Valuing women's work in our industry is part of our vision and we plan to work with our partners, producers and associations to ensure the success of our action plan.'

The WOMEN IN PRODUCTION - TOWARD PARITY action plan has three main components:

1. Groom the next generation of female talent for key roles

2. Contribute to the professional development of women in production

3. Develop internal initiatives

Groom the next generation of female talent for key roles

To help women gain more expertise and enable them to apply their talent and training, TVA will, among other things, develop a scholarship program to support training for women in key industry roles and bring them onto existing productions.

Contribute to the professional development of women in production

To promote the hiring of female producers, directors and writers, raise their profile and increase their professional experience, TVA will, among other things, support coaching and job shadowing for female talent in very key positions on its productions.

Develop internal initiatives

In line with their commitment to the advancement and recognition of women, TVA and Quebecor will, among other things, create a program to recognize outstanding creative achievement by women.

'We strongly believe that increasing the number of women in key positions in production will enrich original Québec production and content,' says France Lauzière.

For more details on the action plan (in French), click here.