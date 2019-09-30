Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TVA : supports gender parity in production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

TVA supports gender parity in production

Montreal, September 30, 2019 - TVA today unveiled its WOMEN IN PRODUCTION - TOWARD PARITY action plan, aimed at promoting female talent and the development and inclusion of women in the television industry.

By creating and supporting a range of initiatives in several of its business segments, TVA hopes to achieve gender parity and have 50% women in the key roles of director, producer and writer on its original French-language productions by 2025.

'In pursuit of its goal of expanding the presence of women in television, TVA is committing to a series of concrete actions to help women take key roles in production,' says France Lauzière, President and CEO of TVA and Chief Content Officer of Quebecor Content. 'Valuing women's work in our industry is part of our vision and we plan to work with our partners, producers and associations to ensure the success of our action plan.'

The WOMEN IN PRODUCTION - TOWARD PARITY action plan has three main components:

1. Groom the next generation of female talent for key roles
2. Contribute to the professional development of women in production
3. Develop internal initiatives

Groom the next generation of female talent for key roles

To help women gain more expertise and enable them to apply their talent and training, TVA will, among other things, develop a scholarship program to support training for women in key industry roles and bring them onto existing productions.

Contribute to the professional development of women in production

To promote the hiring of female producers, directors and writers, raise their profile and increase their professional experience, TVA will, among other things, support coaching and job shadowing for female talent in very key positions on its productions.

Develop internal initiatives

In line with their commitment to the advancement and recognition of women, TVA and Quebecor will, among other things, create a program to recognize outstanding creative achievement by women.

'We strongly believe that increasing the number of women in key positions in production will enrich original Québec production and content,' says France Lauzière.

For more details on the action plan (in French), click here.

Disclaimer

TVA Group Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 21:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32pTC ENERGY : Alberta solar farm construction to proceed after TC Energy supply deal signed
AQ
05:32pESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pWeWork throws in the towel on its ill-fated IPO
RE
05:31pSLEEPAID HOLDING CO. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERTIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:31pLEAR : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PR
05:30pAPOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:30pCAE : Defence & Security Group President Gene Colabatistto announces plan to retire
AQ
05:29pWELLNESS CENTER : USA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:29pCVD EQUIPMENT : MesoScribe Awarded ARPA-E Grant in Collaboration with Penn State University
BU
05:28pMEDTRONIC : Defr14a
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
2NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil falls, Brent posts biggest quarterly drop this year on demand fears
4TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Forever 21, VW, Credit Suisse, Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group