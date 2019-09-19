TVB : Forward Conference to Spotlight Broadcast Television's Transition to Impressions-Based Currency, Increased Advertising Automation and Technology Innovation Powering the Industry's Future Growth

Top Media Executives to Gather at Annual Forward Conference on Sept 26 in New York City for Expert Insights on Industry Initiatives, Marketing Strategies and Consumer Trends

Forward 2019 to Demonstrate how Agencies, Brands and Political Campaigns Leverage Local TV’s Linear and Digital Reach, Viewership, Influence and Trust to Optimize Returns

Top executives and key stakeholders across the media and advertising industry will meet at Forward 2019 – Local Broadcast Television’s Annual Outlook Conference presented by TVB (www.tvb.org) at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City on September 26, 2019. This year’s event will bring together local broadcast television’s executive leadership – including TV broadcast groups, stations, rep firms, media agencies and advertisers to consider the economic, political, technological and viewer/consumer challenges and opportunities impacting local broadcast television across every screen.

At the conference, nearly 600 broadcast TV and agency executives, including C-suite leaders, will participate in a full day of panels and discussions led by today’s leading media research analysts and revenue forecasters, political insiders, digital and automated TV technology leaders, prominent CMOs and media agency executives. The conference will examine the latest consumer trends, the transition to Impressions-based buying and new marketing technologies focused on generating sustainable long-term growth for local TV broadcasters, advertisers and local businesses.

Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB commented, “In its 10th year, TVB Forward remains the premier forum for media industry leaders to exchange ideas, explore the benefits of new technologies and gain exclusive insights on how to best optimize overall results leveraging local TV stations’ broadcast and digital platforms. The TVB Forward conference is an annual event where television broadcast, marketing, media agency and technology executives from across the country gather to continue our shared work in preparing our respective businesses for long-term growth and success. This year, TVB Forward will deliver expert analysis on the near-term catalysts for core business performance, as well as timely discourse about key initiatives and innovations that are creating new efficiencies and revenue opportunities for the industry.

“In an era of media industry fragmentation, the latest Nielsen data confirms American adults significant and consistent preference for TV. Total time spent with live plus time shifted television reached over 31 hours per week, with live-viewing accounting for over 70% of total viewership. In addition, the 2019 Purchase Funnel study by GfK confirmed that traditional TV advertising still has the strongest influence on consumers’ purchasing behavior, greater than the influence of all other media combined. These findings are consistent with many data-driven analyses and research studies conducted over the past year, which have confirmed that local broadcast television continues to influence consumers’ purchasing and voting decisions at a level no other media can match.

“As advertisers, political campaigns and local businesses seek to optimize the reach and effectiveness of their respective marketing investments, local broadcast television continues to deliver persuasive audience impressions across all screens at an unparalleled value. A key priority at Forward 2019 will be to help all industry stakeholders understand the value and benefits of converting local broadcast audience measurement from a ratings-based to an Impressions-based currency. Utilizing Impressions simplifies the evaluation of media across platforms to ensure that all viewers are counted and delivers significant advantages for advertisers, including greater reach, accuracy and targeting. Moving to Impressions will also facilitate and enhance the benefits of Automated TV, which creates greater efficiencies and paves the way for greater use of audience data. Automation and accelerating electronic transaction workflows for local TV advertising will also be an important theme at this year’s event, as several TIP (Television Interface Practices) Initiative technology partners will be presenting case studies and new solutions for streamlining the buying and selling process.

“TVB Forward will focus on providing actionable insights and advanced knowledge for business success through the alignment of broadcast television’s dominant position as a proven marketing platform, with new solutions and technologies that are powering the evolution and effectiveness of the medium for the future. We look forward to furthering our thought leadership position for the next generation of media leaders at this year’s event, facilitating future growth and innovation across the local broadcast TV industry, through TVB’s NEXT program. Underwritten by WideOrbit, TVB NEXT gives future media leaders (media planners, buyers and sellers) access to today’s thought leaders, insights into industry innovation, a leg up on career advancement and a voice in the bigger discussion, including attendance at TVB Forward week events.”

TVB Forward 2019 Agenda Highlights (for full agenda and speaker bios click here):

Measurement

Moderator

Hadassa Gerber, EVP, Chief Research Officer, TVB

Panelists

Kathy Doyle, EVP, Local Investment, IPG/MAGNA; Catherine Herkovic, EVP, Managing Director, Local Television, Nielsen; George Ivie, CEO & Executive Director, Media Rating Council; Jeff Boehme, SVP, TV & Cross-Platform Research, Comscore

This session will focus on transitioning the local television industry to Impressions as currency; why it makes sense and how it is being done.

TIP’ing Point: Automated TV Case Studies

Moderator

Brett Jenkins, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Nexstar; Co-Founder, TIP

Presenters

Joy Baer, President, FreeWheel Advertisers, FreeWheel; Cordie DePascale, Chief Strategy Officer, PremiumMedia360; Adam Gotlieb, CTO, Matrix Solutions; Ted Kramer, EVP, Sales, ProVantageX; Dan Lyons, President, SureWaves; Will Offeman, Chief Product Officer, WideOrbit; Jay Stevens, President, Hudson MX; Shereta Williams, President, Videa

Mr. Jenkins will moderate eight ad-tech companies’ presentations of Automated TV case studies demonstrating scalable benefits of open API adoption and platform inter-operability to improve local TV’s buy/sell process.

TAB Talk Keynote: Wall Street

Introduction

Tom Buono, Founder, BIA Financial Network and CEO, BIA Advisory Services

Speaker

Marci Ryvicker, Managing Director, Wolfe Research

An overview of the economy, media industry landscape, current and upcoming business trends, and forecasts.

Automotive Super-Session

Introduction

Steve Walsh, EVP, Local Markets, Comscore

Interview with Deborah Wahl, Global CMO, General Motors, hosted by Steve Lanzano, President & CEO, TVB

This session will cover the current transformation of the automotive industry from car technology to retail distribution and how these impact Cadillac’s marketing plans. Ms. Wahl will also share Cadillac’s most recent creative campaigns and her thoughts on the opportunities for local broadcasters. In her new role as Global CMO, Ms. Wahl will discuss how her experience leading marketing for Cadillac will inform her global view for General Motors.

Political Super-Session

Moderator

Greta Van Susteren, Chief National Political Analyst, Gray Television and Host, Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren

Forecast

Steve Passwaiter, Vice President and General Manager, Kantar CMAG

Panelists

Julie Bykowicz, National Political Reporter, The Wall Street Journal; Mark Putnam, President and Founder, Putnam Partners; Kyle Roberts, President, Smart Media Group

Greta Van Susteren will open the Political Super Session by sharing her analysis of the current political landscape, as well as television’s importance in political advertising. Kantar Media’s Steve Passwaiter will share data and insights about the 2020 election cycle. Ms. Van Susteren will then moderate a panel discussion covering how the 2020 presidential race, key senate and gubernatorial races and a shifting media landscape may affect political TV advertising in the year ahead.

Luncheon Keynote:

Speakers

Bryan Biniak, CEO, Connected Travel

Karthik Rao, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Nielsen Global Media

The luncheon program is sponsored by Nielsen and will include a keynote presentation by Mr. Biniak followed by a one-on-one conversation with Mr. Rao. The program will explore the future of in-vehicle interactive experiences and branded channels for market-leading retailers and content producers, as well as real-time, geo-location and contextually targeted, measurable and attributable engagement with drivers and passengers.

TAB Talk Keynote: The Evidence Economy

Introduction

Joel Fineman, Head of Publisher Development, Premion

Speaker

Josh Helfgott, VP, Product Marketing, MadHive

Local TV is powerful: it shapes opinions, drives change and influences politics. Mr. Helfgott will discuss how the introduction of new currencies of measurement and distribution, including OTT, Smart TVs and ATSC 3.0, will dramatically expand local TV’s value and influence.

2025: Visionary Views

Moderator

Angela Betasso, former Chief Revenue Officer, Tribune Broadcasting

Panelists

Anne Schelle, Managing Director, Pearl TV; Jordan Wertlieb, President, Hearst Television; Tim Spengler, President, M1, Dentsu Aegis Network Americas

Imagining it is the year 2025, industry thought leaders will explore the local media business when Impressions-based currency, Automated TV, ATSC 3.0, OTT and new revenue generating opportunities are industry norms.

In addition, annual industry awards will be announced at the event. TVB will present a TVB Excellence Award which recognizes Excellence in Local Media Marketing Solutions, this year awarded to a political media agency. TVB NEXT awards will be presented to honor Tomorrow’s Media Leaders in three categories (advertising sales, buying and planning). The Ad Council will present the Catalyst award for leadership and exceptional support in promoting Ad Council public service messages. B&C/Multichannel News will present the B&C Broadcaster of the Year Award to Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman & CEO, Gray Television.

About TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s $21 billion local broadcast television industry. Its members include over 800 individual television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and associate members. TVB actively promotes local media marketing solutions to the advertising community and works to develop advertising dollars for the medium’s multiple platforms, including on-air, online and mobile. TVB provides a diverse variety of tools and resources, including its website, to support its members and to help advertisers make the best use of local ad dollars.

