TVB Issues Statement on Necessity of Trust in Advertising
07/02/2020 | 10:21am EDT
NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVB (www.tvb.org), the not-for-profit promoting local media marketing solutions to the advertising community, today issued the following statement regarding trust and ad-supported media.
“Consumers are looking for accountability and engagement on topics that matter to them,” said Steve Lanzano, TVB President and CEO. “The ability for advertisers to scrutinize where their messages are seen is of incredible importance and something local TV broadcasters have always payed close attention to. The #StopHateForProfit campaign shows the importance of partnering with trusted mediums such as local broadcast television. While digital platforms are trying to figure it out, local TV has built a solid reputation as a trustworthy and easily accessible partner to advertisers and brands through its strength, reach and bond with the American public. For advertisers looking to communicate with their consumers safely and transparently, leveraging local TV will be essential to driving marketing ROI. Year over year, local TV consistently beats out social media when it comes to trust and influencing purchase decisions. Brands and marketers can take the relationship TV stations have with viewers/consumers, in every US market, to the bank.”
TVB noted the following key points about the evolving role of trust in advertising:
A study of 10 states greatly impacted by coronavirus, showed that local broadcast news was THE most trusted platform in each and every state and in all geographic areas- city/urban, suburban and rural. Social media was the least trusted. (TVB/Dynata Coronavirus Media Usage Study 2020)
TV is the most likely to influence online shoppers’ purchase decisions, with local TV driving 34% more decisions compared to social media, and almost 3 times that of search. (GfK TVB Media Comparisons Study 2020)
Broadcast TV has the highest reach (78%) among ad-supported media platforms including cable TV, social media, and email, among others. This is also true for P18-34, P25-54, and P35+. (GfK TVB Media Comparisons Study 2020)
For audiences 25-54 viewership of weekly evening news increased by 84% in March and April 2020 compared to 2019. For younger adults 18-34 it increased two and a half times over the previous year. (Nielsen, NLTV 2020)
