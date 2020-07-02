TVB Issues Statement on Necessity of Trust in Advertising

NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVB ( www.tvb.org ), the not-for-profit promoting local media marketing solutions to the advertising community, today issued the following statement regarding trust and ad-supported media.



“Consumers are looking for accountability and engagement on topics that matter to them,” said Steve Lanzano, TVB President and CEO. “The ability for advertisers to scrutinize where their messages are seen is of incredible importance and something local TV broadcasters have always payed close attention to. The #StopHateForProfit campaign shows the importance of partnering with trusted mediums such as local broadcast television. While digital platforms are trying to figure it out, local TV has built a solid reputation as a trustworthy and easily accessible partner to advertisers and brands through its strength, reach and bond with the American public. For advertisers looking to communicate with their consumers safely and transparently, leveraging local TV will be essential to driving marketing ROI. Year over year, local TV consistently beats out social media when it comes to trust and influencing purchase decisions. Brands and marketers can take the relationship TV stations have with viewers/consumers, in every US market, to the bank.”

TVB noted the following key points about the evolving role of trust in advertising:

About TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry. For more information, visit www.tvb.org .

Contact:

Angela Sundstrom

TVB

212.891.2274

angela@tvb.org

Anna Wilgan

DiGennaro Communications

201.421.5847

anna.wilgan@digennaro-usa.com