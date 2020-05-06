Log in
TVC Private Real Estate Trust Announces Updated Filing Timeline Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

05/06/2020 | 08:45pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - TVC Private Real Estate Trust (the "Trust") has announced that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trust will be relying on the exemption provided in the Alberta Securities Commission's Blanket Order 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, 2020 ABASC 33 (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian securities regulators) to postpone the filing, delivery and making available of their respective copies of the following documents (collectively, the "Documents"):

  • audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, as required by sections 2.9(17.4), (17.5) and (17.6) of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"); and

  • Form 45-106F16 - Notice of Use of Proceeds, as required by section 2.9(17.19) of NI 45-106.

The Documents were otherwise required to be filed, delivered or made available on or before April 29, 2020.

For more information, contact:

Craig Burrows, Trustee

cburrows@trivewcapital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55508


© Newsfilecorp 2020
