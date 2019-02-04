Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TVMDL Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Labora : Chlorinated hydrocarbon and arsenic poisoning in cattle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 09:44pm EST

Chlorinated hydrocarbon and arsenic poisoning in cattle
By Travis Mays, Analytical Chemistry Section Head

A herd of 14, six-month-old crossbred cattle was turned out into a new pasture. Within five days, five head died suddenly. An old barn with various abandoned and discarded metal and equipment was noted to be in the pasture. Chemical poisoning of an unknown origin was suspected. A 500-pound steer was submitted to the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) in College Station for necropsy. The animal was noted to be in good body condition. No gross lesions were observed during the necropsy. Rumen content and fresh liver were collected and submitted to the toxicology section for chemical analysis.

A comprehensive metals profile was performed on the fresh liver using inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). A toxic amount of arsenic (77.66 micrograms per gram dry weight) was measured in the liver by ICP-MS. Further testing to identify the source of the arsenic (organic vs. inorganic) was not pursued. A toxic chemical screen was performed on the rumen content using gas chromatography - mass spectrometry (GC-MS). Heptachlor, chlordane, and nonachlor were all detected in the rumen content by GC-MS.

Arsenic is a metalloid with many applications, including rodenticides, insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides, the latter found in some treated lumber. However, these applications are declining due to the toxicity of arsenic and its compounds. Most cases received by TVMDL involving arsenic are the result of exposure to both organic and inorganic forms, historically used as poisons and herbicides, that are not properly disposed of, resulting in inadvertent exposure. Examples of inorganic arsenic include Paris Green and calcium arsenate. Examples of organic arsenical compounds used in agriculture include monosodium methyl arsenate (MSMA) and disodium methyl arsenate (DSMA). Arsenic can be detected by ICP-MS in a variety of samples including liver, kidney, urine, whole blood (EDTA or heparinized), and rumen content. A qualitative Reinsch test can also be performed on rumen content, source material, and soil to determine if the arsenic source is organic or inorganic.

Chlordane is a mixture of closely related chlorinated hydrocarbon compounds, including heptachlor and nonachlor, that was historically used as a pesticide for corn and citrus crops, and termite control. Chlordane was banned by the EPA in 1983, except for termite control in wooden structures. The EPA banned this remaining use of chlordane in 1988. Chlorinated hydrocarbons are best detected in rumen content or liver using GC-MS. Chlorinated hydrocarbons can also be detected in non-biological samples, such as water and soil using GC-MS.

Many losses can be avoided by examining old buildings or disposal areas for harmful chemicals before turning animals out. TVMDL can perform testing on unknown or unlabeled chemicals for identification purposes.

For more information about this case, contact Travis Mays, analytical chemistry section head. To learn more about TVMDL's testing services, visit tvmdl.tamu.edu or call 1.888.6463.5623.

Disclaimer

TVMDL - Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 02:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22pJapan's Daiwa aims to tap private equity ties in push for Europe advisory gigs
RE
10:20pFed Chairman Powell Dines With Trump at White House -- 3rd Update
DJ
10:19pFed Chairman Powell Dines With Trump at White House -- 3rd Update
DJ
10:17pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar holds firm on rise in U.S. yields, Aussie slips
RE
10:05pAsian stocks extend gains on firm Wall St., Fed outlook
RE
09:48pTrump to choose Treasury's Malpass to lead World Bank - sources
RE
09:45pU.S. oil prices edge up as market eyes tighter supply
RE
09:44pTVMDL TEXAS VETERINARY MEDICAL DIAGNOSTIC LABORA : Chlorinated hydrocarbon and arsenic poisoning in cattle
PU
09:24pU.S. trade agency sees negotiating new WTO rules to rein in China as futile
RE
09:18pFed Chairman Powell Dines With Trump at White House -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
2VERITAS PHARMA INC : VERITAS PHARMA : to Proceed with Share Consolidation
3BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
4NAVITAS LIMITED : NAVITAS : FY19 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : T-Mobile pledges three-year price clampdown if merger is approved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.