TVSquared : ADeffect Unlocks TV’s Longer-Term Impact

The impact of TV spots extends far beyond the minutes and hours after
they air. In fact, the longer-term effect of a TV campaign is often
2x-5x higher than the initial response. TVSquared
ADeffect provides advertisers with an instant view of TV’s extended
impact.
TVSquared’s ADvantage platform will now include ADeffect, which models
the longer-term effect of TV, measuring its impact in the weeks and
months following ad airings.
Understanding only the initial impact of TV leaves a significant piece
of the pie unmeasured. By incorporating ADeffect’s longer-term
analytics, advertisers get a more complete view of TV’s value, helping
them measure the impact of strategy changes, justify future investments
and analyze performance across markets and marketing channels.
Calum Smeaton, CEO and Co-Founder, TVSquared:
“Traditionally, advertisers had to build and maintain time-intensive,
expensive models to understand the true ROI of TV. We designed ADeffect
to eliminate this reliance altogether. Taking into account Adstock and
seasonality, ADeffect models the indirect, extended impact of
advertising. Marketers now have an easy, fast way to get the results
they need, when they need them – not months after the fact.”
To learn more about ADeffect, visit www.tvsquared.com/adeffect.
