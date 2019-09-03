Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TVSquared : Uncovers the Performance Insights Behind Effective TV Advertising across the German Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Tuesdays Deliver the Greatest TV Ad Response in Germany

TVSquared, the worldwide leader in linear and digital TV attribution, today released performance insights on German TV advertising campaigns. The analysis found that Tuesday, especially during midday, was the best for advertisers – generating 10% more TV-driven response than any other day of the week, at a cost-per-response (CPR) 10% below average.

Using its always-on ADvantage analytics platform, TVSquared evaluated 2019 response, cost and audience data from German TV advertisers across verticals, including travel, food delivery and retail. The analysis identified the highest and lowest performing TV buy elements, providing advertisers with crucial insights into TV ad performance and efficiency.

Days-of-Week: Spotlight on Tuesday & Sunday

  • Sunday provided 63% greater audience impressions vs. other days, but underperformed in terms of efficiency, with the highest CPR.
  • TV-driven response dropped to the week’s lowest level on Wednesday (-12%). The second lowest performer for response was Friday at -7%.
  • The most inexpensive inventory was Friday and Saturday – about half the cost and CPR of Tuesday and Sunday.

Dayparts: Performance Beyond “Primetime”

  • “Access” and “Early Peak” were the strongest performing dayparts, driving 34% of all responses. CPR for the dayparts was also 40% lower vs. “Primetime.”
  • “Daytime” was the most efficient daypart, with a CPR of -38%, while providing consistent response rates. This was especially the case for travel brands, which saw 54% above-average response with the daypart.

Program & Network Genres: Documentaries Show Strong Response

  • While “Documentary” buys came at a higher price point, they provided great returns, at 9% below-average CPR.
  • “Network Variety” was also effective at driving response, at 21% above average, although it came at a CPR 3.5x higher than any other genre.
  • “Drama,” “Animation” and “Reality” performed, at least, 70% below average for response.

Mark Hudson, TVSquared’s Head of Business Intelligence, who spearheaded the report, said:

“These insights are extremely valuable to advertisers as they develop media strategies that place TV as a primary driver of digital response. Understanding the optimal days, dayparts, networks, programs and genres that work best, ensures that TV can be used for performance and directly impact business outcomes, including upper- and lower-funnel metrics. When used to its full potential, TV is a highly effective and efficient tool for supporting growth, maximizing brand awareness and boosting conversion ratios.”

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the worldwide leader in linear and digital TV attribution. Its ADvantage platform generates real-time performance insights to measure and optimize TV campaigns and tie performance to business outcomes – whether it’s linear, OTT, VOD or more. TVSquared works with thousands of advertisers in more than 70 countries. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21a2019 Hangzhou Global Qipao Festival Held in London
PR
03:20aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Why EM Corporate Debt Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
PU
03:20aELL ENVIRONMENTAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities August 2019
PU
03:18aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc - Amendment
AQ
03:18aJust Eat shareholder Eminence Capital to vote against Takeaway.com merger
RE
03:16aSONORO METALS : Engages New Tigers Technologies to Open China Branch Office
AQ
03:16aWÄRTSILÄ : New Wärtsilä 31DF engine makes entry to energy industry with unprecedented efficiency with fuel and operational flexibility
AQ
03:15aTATA POWER : awarded at the 10th CII ENCON Awards for energy conservation
PU
03:14aLLOYDS BANKING : lands £3.7 billion Tesco Bank mortgage portfolio
RE
03:13aBoE eyes reform to make long-term investment more attractive
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
2SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
3BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
4RENAULT : RENAULT : WHAT THE OTHER PAPERS SAY THIS MORNING
5GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Russia's VTB plans to enter grain markets in Africa, Middle East and Asia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group