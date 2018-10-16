TWENTY FOUR SEVEN HOTELS OPENS THE DOORS OF ITS FOURTH TOWNEPLACE SUITES BY MARRIOTT

Newport Beach, California, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty Four Seven Hotels (www.247hotels.com), a leading west coast group in hotel management, investment and development, is opening its fourth TownePlace Suites Hotel by Marriott International and its first management contract with Soquel Rincon TPS LLC. The hotel is the first of three from this ownership group to be managed by the Newport Beach based company, with a Holiday Inn Express and Hampton Inn and Suites also breaking ground in Southern California this year.

TownePlace Suites Ontario Chino Hills California



Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers, General Manager Brandon Jemison and Director of Sales Donna Soumphonphakdy cut the ribbon to officially open the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ontario Chino Hills California









On average, a TownePlace Suites opens every six days. Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, this new property offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. Partnering with the Container Store, the interior design package of the TownePlace Suites Ontario Chino Hills also offers a unique storage system in the custom elfa® closet.

The TownePlace Suites Ontario Chino Hills, located at 15881 Pomona Rincon Rd, exemplifies both the brand's rapid growth as well as that of the city of Chino Hills. Located at the crux of Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire, Chino Hills is experiencing steady growth in the transportation and logistics sector with large distribution centers, such as Amazon, contributing to nearly four-fold job count over the past twenty five years.

“We know the value of the TownePlace Suites brand to the business traveler, as the top market segment we serve throughout our portfolio,” explains David Wani, CEO of Twenty Four Seven Hotels. “We look forward to serving the Chino Hills community as it experiences a significant growth stride, while building a successful relationship with the ownership behind Soquel Rincon.”

The TownePlace Suites Ontario Chino Hills is located just two miles from City Hall and 11 miles from the Ontario International Airport and offers guests convenient access to The Shoppes at Chino Hills, Big League Dreams Sports Park, Pomona Fairplex and Citizens Business Bank Arena.

“We are thrilled to become the go-to accommodation destination for the 80,000-strong Chino Hills community and their visitors” says Phyllis Shih, owner representative, Soquel Rincon TPS, LLC. “Chino Hills is a socially diverse, financially powerful, expanding community that has created a need for high quality, adaptable products. We are excited to begin growing and developing with both the city and this project for years to come.”

Guests of the TownePlace Suites brand enjoy plenty of space to work and relax in modern designed suites that feature full kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, adjustable work spaces with built-in shelves and lighting, a large flat screen HD television with over 40 high-definition channels, interactive guide, streaming of Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and HBO Go, and luxurious bedding for a well-rested sleep experience.

The TownePlace Suites Ontario Chino Hills offers a complimentary hot breakfast every morning in the lobby area, and guests can fire up their stay by grilling their own dinner on the outdoor Weber grills, as a distinct amenity that sets it apart of other hotels in the Chino Hills area. The 24-hour In a Pinch® market and On Us® coffee service rounds out the food and beverage options for guests, whether staying for one night, a week or a month.

All service team members receive comprehensive training in both local knowledge and in exceeding the expectations of Marriott brand loyalty members. The TownePlace signature floor-to-ceiling TowneMap® helps guests instantly acclimate themselves to Chino Hills by highlighting great places to eat, play and explore.

Other hotel amenities include: an outdoor swimming pool, an exercise room open 24 hours per day, self-serve laundry facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and on-site business services, including copying, faxing and printing. And the pet-friendly suites offer guests the opportunity to bring all types of family members along for the trip.

About Twenty Four Seven Hotels

An entrepreneurial and spirited hospitality company, Twenty Four Seven Hotels delivers highly specialized services in hotel management, investment, and development. With a decade of focusing on the premium brand select service category, Twenty Four Seven Hotels has firmly established itself in the growing lifestyle brand segment with the 2016 opening of the first Moxy hotel in the United States. Concentrated in the western U.S., Twenty Four Seven Hotels continues to invest in high caliber hospitality talent to support its growing portfolio with premium hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Choice. For more information on Twenty Four Seven Hotels, visit www.247hotels.com.

