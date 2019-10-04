Log in
TWOU & EVH - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions

10/04/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)
Class Period: February 25, 2019 - July 30, 2019, 
Deadline: October 7, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/twou
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 2U faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs; (2) 2U faced certain program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance; (3) as a result, the Company’s business model was not sustainable; (4) 2U would slow its program launches; and (5) consequently, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH)
Class Period: March 3, 2017 - May 28, 2019
Deadline: October 7, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/evh
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evolent’s partnership model did not align the Company’s interests with those of its partners, as the model was designed to inflate the Company’s revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its operating partners such as Passport; (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees and money, to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) Passport was conducting a bidding process for several months to sell itself to prevent liquidation; and (5) consequently, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
