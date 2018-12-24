Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TX LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.; Important Investor Deadline – TX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 04:27pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) from May 1, 2014 through November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ternium investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ternium class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1460.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Rocca, Ternium’s Chairman, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium’s Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 28, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1460.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited – YRIV
BU
05:05pPHOSAGRO : to Merge Metachem and PhosAgro-Trans with Apatit
EQ
05:04pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against AxoGen, Inc. – AXGN
BU
05:02pYANGTZE RIVER LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited - YRIV
PR
05:01pROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the Lionbridge Shareholder Litigation
BU
05:00pFAROE PETROLEUM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Faroe Petroleum plc
PU
05:00pCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Discloseable and connected transaction disposal of various interest in land in qianhai
PU
05:00pCBLT Provides Updates on Contracts
NE
04:55pCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : CMPort signed the Land Restructuring Agreement to cooperate with the Qianhai Land Development Project
PU
04:53pOVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP, INC. : Announces Closing of Term Loan Credit Facility Refinancing
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3Oil nears 2018 lows as stock markets slide
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : SEC Presses for Revenue Clarity
5European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.