TXCPA Offers Financial Compatibility Quiz This Valentine's Day

02/10/2020 | 01:45pm EST

Dallas, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If Cupid’s arrow hits its mark and you find yourself on the road to commitment this Valentine’s Day, consider talking money before you say, “I do.” Couples frequently avoid talking about money before marriage even though it’s the number one source of strain in romantic relationships. Sharing perspectives about money early in a relationship can help couples avoid the financial issues that doom many marriages.

 

Take this Valentine’s Day Financial Compatibility quiz from the Texas Society of CPAs to find out how financially compatible you are with your significant other — and learn how to get on the same page when it comes to money matters.

 

If your results aren’t what you expected – don’t panic! A CPA can help you and your partner work through any financial issues and strategize for your financial future. Prepare for all of life’s big adventures by visiting www.findatxcpa.org to locate a Texas CPA near you!

Kari Owen
Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants 
972-687-8688
kowen@tscpa.net

© GlobeNewswire 2020
