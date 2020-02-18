Log in
TXOGA Statement on Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton's Flaring Report

02/18/2020 | 06:13pm EST

February 18, 2020

AUSTIN - Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA), released the following statement on the report released today by Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton regarding flaring in Texas:

'We appreciate the data-driven report produced by Commissioner Sitton today. The Texas oil and natural gas community believes more data is necessary to ensure sound policies and science guide decisions about operations. While this report points out that Texas' flaring intensity is already among the lowest rates in the world, industry in Texas is working collaboratively to identify ways to minimize flaring and reduce intensity levels even further. A key component will be ensuring the buildout of needed pipeline infrastructure to handle current production as well as future anticipated growth. Opposition to safe, clean and secure energy infrastructure like pipelines only serves to weaken Texas and, as the report points out, could hamper efforts to reduce flaring. No one is investing more and working harder than the Texas oil and natural gas industry to find solutions to reduce our environmental footprint while ensuring a stronger energy future here and around the globe.'

+++

Founded in 1919, TXOGA is the oldest and largest trade association in the State representing every facet of the Texas oil and natural gas industry.

Disclaimer

TXOGA - Texas Oil & Gas Association published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 23:12:06 UTC
