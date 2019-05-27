TXOGA Texas Oil & Gas Association : Congratulates Texas Leaders on the Legislative Session

May 27, 2019

AUSTIN-The following can be attributed to Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association:

'Congratulations to the members of the 86th Legislature who tackled significant challenges this session with innovative policy solutions. Lawmakers embraced policies that will keep our state competitive, provide tax relief for all Texans and better prepare our workforce to grow the economy. Smart policy is as important as unprecedented oil and natural gas production to cement our status as a global energy powerhouse and to create a cleaner, stronger energy future.'

