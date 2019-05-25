Log in
TXOGA Texas Oil & Gas Association : Praises New Law to Allow for More Water Recycling in Oil and Natural Gas Production

05/25/2019 | 11:44am EDT

May 25, 2019

AUSTIN-Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, issued the following statement after HB 3246, which gives oil and natural gas operators more options for recycling produced water, became law yesterday:

'Recycling produced water is becoming more common thanks to the oil and natural gas industry's commitment to innovation and technological advances. As technology improves, we anticipate that oil and natural gas wastewater will be recycled and treated into a new drought-proof source of water for beneficial use in the oil patch and beyond. We thank Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature for promoting innovation in the responsible development of our state's natural resources.'

+++

Disclaimer

TXOGA - Texas Oil & Gas Association published this content on 25 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 15:43:01 UTC
