TXOGA Texas Oil & Gas Association : , Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush Visit Lamar University to Discuss Industry Opportunities with Students, Local Leaders

March 6, 2020

BEAUMONT -Texas Oil & Gas Association President Todd Staples was joined today by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush at Lamar University in Beaumont for a Lunch and Learn. Area community, education and business leaders, college students and oil and gas industry representatives heard from Staples and Commissioner Bush about how oil and natural gas in Texas is fueling education.

'The Texas General Land Office has long played a key role in funding education across Texas, with the oil and natural gas industry being a strong partner of this mission,' said Land Commissioner George P. Bush. 'The dollars that this industry pumps into education in Texas are helping provide the learning opportunities that are vital to our state's efforts to better prepare the next generation of innovators and leaders.'

'For more than a century, Texas and the Gulf Coast have been defined by the oil and natural gas industry,' said Dr. Kenneth Evans, President of Lamar University. 'As we look to the future of energy, Lamar University, now with its Center for Midstream Management and Science, is positioned to play a vital role in advancing practices and developing solutions in this highly complex field. We're proud to partner with the industry for the benefit of our students, the future leaders of the industry.'

'The Texas oil and natural gas industry is investing enormous time, talent and treasure in Texas schools, universities, students and teachers through innovative education programs and productive partnerships aimed at providing state-of-the-art education experiences across Texas,' said TXOGA President Todd Staples. 'TXOGA is proud of the work the industry does to support education at all levels, and we know the industry has a great story to tell about the science, innovation, pioneering technologies, and jobs that are propelling the Lone Star State.'

Staples and Commissioner Bush began the day visiting Travis Elementary in Port Arthur as a part of TXOGA's 2020 Statewide Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit (MOLU) Tour, a ten-week initiative that will bring the MOLU to 50 schools across the State of Texas to promote STEM education and careers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Founded in 1919, TXOGA is the oldest and largest trade association in the State representing every facet of the Texas oil and natural gas industry.