TXOGA Texas Oil & Gas Association : Texas Oil & Gas Association Partners with BCBSTX to Offer TXOGA Health Insurance Plan to Small Oil & Natural Gas Companies

[Attachment]

June 26, 2019

The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) is pleased to announce an exciting new benefit for its membership - the TXOGA Health Plan. Through an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX), this new health insurance option available to TXOGA members will make it easier for small businesses with 2 to 50 employees to provide affordable group health coverage to employees. This new plan is in addition to the outstanding benefits offered to member companies through TXOGA's existing workers' compensation product offered through Texas Mutual.

'The Texas oil and natural gas industry is responsible for funding our roads, building our schools and supporting our first responders, and is widely credited with the current stability and health of the Texas economy,' said TXOGA President Todd Staples. 'Ensuring the wellbeing and safety of employees is of utmost importance to our member companies and is a vital component to keeping the industry and Texas strong.'

The TXOGA Health Plan is available to eligible member companies with 2 to 50 total employees, that are headquartered in the State of Texas, and that are aligned to the oil and gas industry. The plan makes available options for small businesses and their employees so they can choose the right health care plan, priced within their budget, with the physicians and health care providers they trust. Benefits include, but are not limited to, competitive medical, dental and vision coverage, and the advantage of an employee benefits administration portal, known as SIMON®, a platform that delivers a seamless experience for employers and brokers to more easily maintain membership and billing for their group from one online portal - anywhere and anytime.

For a quote to be a part of the TXOGA Health Plan or for more about the TXOGA worker's compensation safety group, contact your current insurance agent. For more information on the TXOGA Health Plan, visit www.bcbstx.com/txoga.

+++