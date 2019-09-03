Log in
TXT Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron Inc. – TXT

09/03/2019 | 10:53am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) from January 31, 2018 through October 17, 2018 inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Textron investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/textron-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) end-market sales of Arctic Cat Inc. products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors; (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, Textron provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron’s earnings; and (3) as a result, Textron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 21, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact: 
Vik Pawar, Esq. 
Pawar Law Group 
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210 
New York, NY 10007 
Tel: (917) 261-2277 
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
