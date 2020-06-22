TYAN : Brings the Latest Server Advancements at its 2020 Server Solutions Online Exhibition

The Leading Portfolio of HPC, Storage, Cloud Systems Including 4U 10-GPU, 2U 4-node, 1U All-flash Server Platforms for Data Centers and Enterprises

TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, is showcasing its latest lineup of HPC, storage, cloud and embedded platforms powered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ 7002 series processors and 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors at TYAN server solutions online exhibition.

“With over 30 years of experience offering state-of-the-art server platforms and server motherboards, TYAN has been recognized by large scale data center customers and server channels,” said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. “Combining the latest innovation from our partners, like Intel and AMD, TYAN customers enable to win the market opportunities precisely with TYAN’s server building block offerings.”

Attendees will experience featured products showcase, webinar sessions and live Q & A during the virtual environment. Heading TYAN’s latest server offerings for the HPC community are Thunder HX FT83-B7119 and Transport HX TS75-B8252. The FT83-B7119 is built around 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors featuring ten double-width PCIe x16 slots for GPUs and 12 hot-swap, tool-less 3.5” drive bays which support up to 4 NVMe U.2 drives in a 4U enclosure. The system is ideal for AI training and inference applications. Powered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7002 series processors, the TS75-B8252 is optimized for virtualization, AI inference and in-memory computing workloads. The 2U server platform features 32 DIMM slots, up to 9 PCIe 4.0 slots, 12 hot-swap, tool-less 3.5” drive bays which support up to 4 NVMe U.2 drives.

Optimized for the challenges facing in Cloud Server Providers, TYAN’s cloud platforms offer outstanding computing density and storage performance in a cost-efficient way. The new 1U Thunder SX GT93-B7106 supports dual socket 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with twelve 3.5” and one 2.5” easy-swap drive bays for software-defined cold storage applications. Featuring 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7002 series processors, the Transport CX GC68-B8036 accommodates four 3.5” and four 2.5” hot-swap, tool-less drive bays in 1U for both data storage and application cache requirement in data center deployment; the Transport CX TN73-B8037-X4S is a 2U 4-node high-density server platform with support for 16 hot-swap, tool-less 2.5” drive bays supporting both NVMe U.2 and SATA devices. The system is ideal for high IOPs server use cases in data centers.

TYAN offers a full line of storage servers capable of storing massive amounts of data, ranging from 1U high-performance storage server with 12 all-flash drive bays, 2U hybrid storage server to enormous 4U high capacity 100-drive high capacity one. TYAN storage server product line provides a variety of selection for tiered storage requirements in enterprises and data centers.

