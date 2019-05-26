TYAN Showcases HPC, Storage and Cloud Server Platforms Featuring 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors at Computex 2019

TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, will be exhibiting a full line of HPC, storage and cloud computing server platforms that are optimized for HPC, enterprise and datacenter markets at Computex 2019 from May 28th to June 1st, Booth # L0631a in Taipei, Taiwan.

“The increasingly growing demand for AI is transforming the data center and is resulting in a tremendous amount of data being pulled into big data platforms at massive scale,” said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. “TYAN’s leading portfolio of HPC, storage and cloud server platforms are based on the 2nd gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and are designed to help enterprises and data center service providers capture, process, and analyze big data faster and at a more powerful rate than ever before.”

2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Empower TYAN HPC and Storage Platforms to Deliver Leading Performance

TYAN’s HPC and storage server platforms are built on the 2ndgen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with accompanying new innovations of Intel® Deep Learning Boost technology and Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory that enable faster machine learning application execution and accelerated workload processing and service delivery. The new Thunder HX FT83-B7119 is an AI-optimized platform and is ideal for AI training and inference applications. The system supports for up to 3TB of memory and 12 hot-swappable 3.5” drives in a 4U enclosure.

The Thunder SX FA100-B7118 is TYAN’s flagship storage server supporting dual-socket 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and 100 3.5” drives in a 4U rackmount form factor. The platform is designed for both cold storage and large-scale object storage applications such as Lustre. TYAN’s Thunder SX TN76-B7102 is 2U dual-socket 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based storage platform. With support for up to 24 DDR4 DIMM slots and maximum expansion up to 8 standard PCIe slots, the TN76-B7102 can fully address the high memory capacity required by data virtualization and in-memory databases.

For the high-performance storage segment, the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106 is a 1U server platform with support hot-swap all-flash drives. The GT62H-B7106 features dual-socket 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 16 DIMM slots, two low profile PCIe x16 slots, and 10 U.2 NVMe drive bays. This platform offers maximum storage performance and large memory capacity and is ideal for edge server applications.

The new Thunder SX GT90-B7113 features support for dual 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 12 hot-swap 3.5” drives mounted to a service drawer and 4 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drive bays in a 35” deep 1U chassis. The platform perfectly matches CSP server-based software-defined storage applications by allowing serviceability and density within the same server.

Intel® Xeon® D-2100 and Intel® Xeon® E-2100 Processor-based Platforms to Maximize Compute Performance and Efficiency for Cloud and Storage

Powered by the Intel Xeon D-2100 processors, TYAN Thunder SX TE70-B5546 and Thunder SX TE73-B5546 platforms are optimized to deliver rich features of low-power, high-density and high-availability. These two systems are both in 2U dual-node form factor with dual-controller, dual-path redundant design for high availability requirement and support dual-port SAS/NVMe storage functions for today’s high available data-intensive storage environments. TE70-B5546 supports up to 24 2.5” dual-port SAS 12Gb/s drive bays and 4 of bays supports dual-port NVMe U.2; TE73-B5546 supports up to 12 3.5” dual-port SAS 12Gb/s drive bays and 4 of bays supports dual-port NVMe U.2.

Moreover, taking full advantage of Intel Xeon E-2100 processors, TYAN offers increased reliability, security, performance, and affordability for its entry server lineup. TYAN’s Thunder CX GT24E-B5556 is a 1U single-socket Intel Xeon E-2100 processor-based edge cloud server. With support for up to 4 DDR4 DIMM slots, 3 PCIe slots, and dual 10GBase-T Ethernet ports, the platform is optimized for cost-effective cloud gaming applications. The Thunder CX GX38-B5550 is 1U single-socket Intel Xeon E-2100 processor-based compact sever with shallow chassis and support for 2 3.5” internal SATA drive bays for IoT applications.

