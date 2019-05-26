TYAN Showcases HPC, Storage and Cloud Server Platforms Featuring 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors at Computex 2019

TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design
manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation,
will be exhibiting a full line of HPC, storage and cloud computing
server platforms that are optimized for HPC, enterprise and datacenter
markets at Computex 2019 from May 28th to June 1st,
Booth # L0631a in Taipei, Taiwan.
TYAN's HPC, Storage and Cloud Computing Server Platforms are Optimized for HPC, Enterprise and Data Center Markets to Deliver Leading Performance (Photo: Business Wire)
“The increasingly growing demand for AI is transforming the data center
and is resulting in a tremendous amount of data being pulled into big
data platforms at massive scale,” said Danny Hsu, Vice President of
MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. “TYAN’s
leading portfolio of HPC, storage and cloud server platforms are based
on the 2nd gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and are designed to help
enterprises and data center service providers capture, process, and
analyze big data faster and at a more powerful rate than ever before.”
2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Empower TYAN HPC and Storage
Platforms to Deliver Leading Performance
TYAN’s HPC and storage server platforms are built on the 2ndgen
Intel Xeon Scalable processors with accompanying new innovations of
Intel® Deep Learning Boost technology and Intel® Optane™ DC persistent
memory that enable faster machine learning application execution and
accelerated workload processing and service delivery. The new Thunder
HX FT83-B7119 is an AI-optimized platform and is ideal for AI
training and inference applications. The system supports for up to 3TB
of memory and 12 hot-swappable 3.5” drives in a 4U enclosure.
The Thunder
SX FA100-B7118 is TYAN’s flagship storage server supporting
dual-socket 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and 100 3.5” drives
in a 4U rackmount form factor. The platform is designed for both cold
storage and large-scale object storage applications such as Lustre.
TYAN’s Thunder
SX TN76-B7102 is 2U dual-socket 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable
processor-based storage platform. With support for up to 24 DDR4 DIMM
slots and maximum expansion up to 8 standard PCIe slots, the TN76-B7102
can fully address the high memory capacity required by data
virtualization and in-memory databases.
For the high-performance storage segment, the Thunder
SX GT62H-B7106 is a 1U server platform with support hot-swap
all-flash drives. The GT62H-B7106 features dual-socket 2nd gen Intel
Xeon Scalable processors, 16 DIMM slots, two low profile PCIe x16 slots,
and 10 U.2 NVMe drive bays. This platform offers maximum storage
performance and large memory capacity and is ideal for edge server
applications.
The new Thunder
SX GT90-B7113 features support for dual 2nd gen Intel Xeon
Scalable processors, 12 hot-swap 3.5” drives mounted to a service drawer
and 4 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drive bays in a 35” deep 1U chassis. The
platform perfectly matches CSP server-based software-defined storage
applications by allowing serviceability and density within the same
server.
Intel® Xeon® D-2100 and Intel® Xeon®
E-2100 Processor-based Platforms to Maximize Compute Performance and
Efficiency for Cloud and Storage
Powered by the Intel Xeon D-2100 processors, TYAN Thunder SX
TE70-B5546 and Thunder SX TE73-B5546 platforms are optimized
to deliver rich features of low-power, high-density and
high-availability. These two systems are both in 2U dual-node form
factor with dual-controller, dual-path redundant design for high
availability requirement and support dual-port SAS/NVMe storage
functions for today’s high available data-intensive storage
environments. TE70-B5546 supports up to 24 2.5” dual-port SAS 12Gb/s
drive bays and 4 of bays supports dual-port NVMe U.2; TE73-B5546
supports up to 12 3.5” dual-port SAS 12Gb/s drive bays and 4 of bays
supports dual-port NVMe U.2.
Moreover, taking full advantage of Intel Xeon E-2100 processors, TYAN
offers increased reliability, security, performance, and affordability
for its entry server lineup. TYAN’s Thunder
CX GT24E-B5556 is a 1U single-socket Intel Xeon E-2100
processor-based edge cloud server. With support for up to 4 DDR4 DIMM
slots, 3 PCIe slots, and dual 10GBase-T Ethernet ports, the platform is
optimized for cost-effective cloud gaming applications. The Thunder
CX GX38-B5550 is 1U single-socket Intel Xeon E-2100 processor-based
compact sever with shallow chassis and support for 2 3.5” internal SATA
drive bays for IoT applications.
