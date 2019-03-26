TYME MARCH 29 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyme Technologies, Inc. – TYME

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) from March 14, 2018 through January 18, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tyme investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=tyme-technologies-inc&id=1723 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (2) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (3) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (4) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

