TYPE, TRK, HPJ, and OLBK Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

07/29/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TYPE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Monotype’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of HGGC, LLC. Shareholders of Montoype will receive $19.85 in cash for each share of Monotype owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-monotype-imaging-holdings-inc.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRKregarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Speedway’s agreement to be acquired by acquired by Sonic Financial Corporation. Shareholders of Speedway will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of Speedway owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-speedway-motorsports-inc.

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HPJ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Highpower’s agreement to be acquired by HPJ Parent Limited. Shareholders of Highpower will receive $4.80 in cash for each share of Highpower common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-highpower-international-inc.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: OLBK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Old Line’s agreement to be acquired by WesBanco, Inc. (“WesBanco”). Shareholders of Old Line will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco for each share of Old Line owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-old-line-bancshares-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
