TZP Group : Invests in Constellation Advisers

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Advisers, LLC ("Constellation"), a leading co-sourced and outsourced investment management service provider, announced that it has received a significant strategic investment from TZP Small Cap Partners I, L.P. ("TZP").

Constellation's experienced senior management team will continue to be led by Mr. Boris Onefater, CEO and Co-Founder, and Mr. Greg Farrington, President and Co-Founder. Management will retain meaningful equity ownership in the business, and Boris Onefater and Greg Farrington will remain on the company's board of directors.

"We are thrilled to partner with TZP," commented Boris Onefater. "This partnership allows us to build on the substantial success that we have enjoyed over the last twelve years and provides us with access to capital and resources to enhance our institutional platform and support our growing client base. Constellation remains deeply committed to delivering a superior level of high touch, customized service and expert advice to our clients."

"We chose TZP because we appreciate their approach to partnering with owners and management teams, and it was evident that we shared a common vision for Constellation's future. Our clients and industry partners will see the benefits in our enhanced ability to invest in technology, processes, controls, and human capital as we seek to expand the breadth of services offered to our global client base," commented Greg Farrington.

With a commitment to becoming the premier investment management consultancy, Constellation Advisers was founded in 2008 and has grown to service more than 450 clients across the United States and internationally. Constellation is a leading provider of co-sourced and outsourced CFO, accounting, operational, regulatory and compliance support services to a range of alternative and traditional investment management firms with headquarters in New York and centers of excellence in San Francisco, Dallas, Los Angeles, and North Carolina.

"Constellation's experienced management team, compelling value proposition, and dedication to high touch client service positions the business for continued growth within the investment management industry" commented TZP Partner, Mr. Rodney Eshelman. "We support Constellation's goal of providing best-in-class customized finance and accounting, compliance, and operational services to investment managers, and look forward to a long-term rewarding partnership."

About CONSTELLATION

Constellation Advisers, LLC is a premier co-sourced and outsourced investment management consultancy with a boutique firm approach. Founded in 2008, the firm draws from decades of experience in investment management and financial services. Constellation is the leading provider of outsourced CFO, accounting, operational, regulatory and compliance support services to a range of alternative and traditional investment management firms and their investors, including private equity funds, hedge funds, credit funds, venture capital funds, family offices, mutual funds, fund of funds, among others. With its headquarters in New York and centers of excellence in San Francisco, Dallas, Los Angeles, and North Carolina , Constellation services over 450 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.constellationadvisers.com.

About TZP GROUP

TZP Group, a private equity firm with $1.6 billion raised since inception across its family of funds, is focused on investments in business and consumer services companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies where the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

