Table Trac, Inc. : Announces Year End Results for 2019

03/24/2020 | 06:58pm EDT

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The 10-K can be found @ http://www.sec.gov

Year End Highlights

  • The CasinoTrac system was installed in 27 locations during 2019. At the end of 2019, the Company had casino management systems, table games management systems and ancillary products installed with on-going support and maintenance contracts with 100 casino operators in over 160 casinos worldwide.
  • During 2019, the Company delivered product with a value of approximately $4,460,000 on new contracts at the respective contract dates. Approximately $2,500,000 of the revenue for these system sales will be recognized in future periods. As a result, those contracts, along with the related maintenance, are expected to add approximately $97,000 each month to the existing recurring revenue.
  • The company signed an exclusivity contract with the Japanese company, BroadBand Security Inc., in Tokyo, to rebrand, adapt and market their casino management system (CMS) to the developing Japanese gaming market.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Revenues from service and other sales increased from $229,704 in 2018 to $1,415,947 in 2019.

Ongoing maintenance revenue increased from $2,635,122 in 2018 to $2,829,740 in 2019, a 7% increase of approximately $195k, due to high customer retention along with new accounts added during 2019.

Total operating expenses increased from $4,611,097 in 2018 to $4,853,767 in 2019 a 4.7% increase of approximately $219k.  This increase was primarily a result of the Company's increased sales and marketing efforts

The net income for 2019 was $805,998 compared to net income of $514,965 for 2018.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean.  More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:
Randy Gilbert
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-inc-announces-year-end-results-for-2019-301029348.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
