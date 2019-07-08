Log in
Table Trac, Inc. : (CasinoTrac) Signs Exclusive License Agreement With Tokyo Based BroadBand Security Inc. For Adaptation Of Its Casino Management System For The Japanese Gaming Market

07/08/2019 | 07:38am EDT

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Japan based BroadBand Security, Inc. (4398.T) engages in the business of information technology, security management and consulting services. The company trades on the Tokyo Exchange. BBSec has signed an exclusivity contract with Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC) to integrate the CasinoTrac casino management system (CMS) to the Japanese Gaming market where legalized gambling was officially approved in September of 2018.

The project, spearheaded by BroadBand Security, Inc., will consist of a working team of companies to provide a comprehensive resort and casino management package for the "JAPAN INTEGRATED RESORTS COMBINED MANAGEMENT SYSTEM PROJECT."

Japan is expected to become the second largest gaming jurisdiction in the world, behind only Macau, creating between $15 and $25 Billion a year in revenue. According to UNLV, 2018 gross revenue for all of Nevada from gaming sources was over $11 Billion.

Table Trac's casino management system is in over 150 casinos in 12 countries and is multi-lingual, multi-currency and multi-tax reporting.

"I want to thank BroadBand President Akira Mochizuka, Executive Director, Yasunari Kumono and Dr. Takafumi Shido (Chief Engineer) for the privilege to become part of BroadBand's vision for a JAPAN INTEGRATED RESORTS COMBINED MANAGEMENT SYSTEM PROJECT. This is truly a watershed moment for Table Trac. We are honored to contribute to this team of worldwide recognized companies where Table Trac's CasinoTrac system will be integrated with Japanese systems as they create the ALL JAPAN PROJECT," stated Chad Hoehne, Table Trac founder, CEO and Chief Technology Officer.

DIRECT INQUIRIES TO:

Bob Siqveland-Table Trac, Inc.
1-952-548-8877
bob@tabletrac.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-inc-casinotrac-signs-exclusive-license-agreement-with-tokyo-based-broadband-security-inc-for-adaptation-of-its-casino-management-system-for-the-japanese-gaming-market-300880097.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
