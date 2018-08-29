Log in
Table Trac Signs a Contract to Open a new office in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

08/29/2018 | 08:41pm CEST

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC) today announced its decision to open a new office in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Table Trac is currently installed in over 130 casinos worldwide serving over 85 different casino operators.  Table Trac prides itself in being a service first entity.  With the recent growth in Oklahoma and the surrounding area opening an office to provide first class service was a logical move.

Chad Hoehne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Table Trac is a Casino-centric business and everything we do is targeted to expand our customer base, without diminishing the level or quality of service we have consistently provided to our existing customers."   I am excited to take this next step with the opening of our new office in Oklahoma.

About Table Trac, Inc.
Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops and sells a suite of casino management products from the company's patented Table Trac table games management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games to CasinoTrac, a total casino management system with functionality modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting.  

More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Robert Siqveland, Table Trac, Inc., 952-548-8877

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-signs-a-contract-to-open-a-new-office-in-oklahoma-city-oklahoma-300704362.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
