Tablelist : Launches Diamond Membership Program

Members will have access to exclusive perks, tickets and bookings for a VIP nightlife experience

Tablelist, the leading app for nightlife reservations and back-end venue management, today announced the launch of its paid membership program, Tablelist Diamond. For one annual fee of $300 or just $29 per month, users will gain access to exclusive perks and privileges at participating nightlife venues such as complimentary entry, skip-the-line privileges, pre-sale and discounted tickets, and special VIP packages.

Tablelist is launching the program featuring several venues in Boston, with other cities across the nation like New York and Miami on tap to go live later this year.

“We are excited to be a part of Tablelist’s new Diamond Membership program as one of its founding venue partners,” said Randy Greenstein, co-founder of Big Night Entertainment Group (BNEG), a Boston-based network of dining and nightlife venues including Mystique, Mémoire at the new Encore Boston, and Nightclub & Bar’s 2019 Dance Club of the Year, The Grand. “One of the benefits of Tablelist Diamond is that BNEG can list membership perks across both our nightlife and restaurant properties. Tablelist’s innovation gives us a potent tool to set ourselves apart, and above our competition.”

Greenstein added that Tablelist Diamond is a sophisticated, frictionless way to entice consumers who may not be familiar with BNEG’s venues to visit. “When a guest visits one of our venues for the first time, the added value that Tablelist Diamond provides can encourage them to return for their next big night out.”

According to Kyla Moore, Tablelist CEO, Diamond membership allows venues to gain key insights into consumer behavior, as well. “In an industry that, by necessity, must constantly be finding ways to optimize and improve the customer experience, our software allows venue operators to do exactly that. With TablelistPro, venues can track and monitor what perks and benefits resonate with their guests, and they can use that data to optimize their inventory while creating a better customer experience.”

Venues that currently use the TablelistPro platform can sign up to be part of the Tablelist Diamond program at no added cost. Venue managers simply select which inventory—member perks—to offer to Diamond members and upload them to their TablelistPro account. Diamond members using the Tablelist app or website will then be able to see the special perks offered and book them instantly.

“Guests of our venues are already loyal users of the Tablelist app, but the Diamond membership program offers that next level of VIP treatment for an even better night out,” Greenstein continued. “And at less than $30 a month, it’s an ideal way to unlock an exclusive, unforgettable experience.”

Tablelist has been making nightlife simple since 2013 with a mission to provide easy access to the best night possible. The app delivers a seamless nightlife booking experience for Tablelist users by enabling them to plan an evening out with the support of a complimentary concierge, buy tickets, reserve VIP tables, and browse venues and events. On the backend, the TablelistPro platform enables venues to market their events, manage guest lists, sell tickets and VIP tables, manage staff and track customer data from a single digital platform to ensure every night runs smoothly.

To browse local nightclubs or learn more about the Tablelist Diamond membership program, visit www.tablelist.com. To schedule a TablelistPro demo for your venue, visit www.tablelistpro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005761/en/