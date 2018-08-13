Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tablez : Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement With YOYOSO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 08:58am CEST

LuLu Group’s organized retail arm to open stores of the lifestyle brand in multiple locations across India

Tablez, the organized retail arm of LuLu Group International, today announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese lifestyle brand YOYOSO to bring its stores to India. Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Tablez inked the agreement with Ms. Ma Huan, YOYOSO Brand Founder and Company President, in a ceremony held in Yiwu, China on Monday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005049/en/

Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez and Ms. Ma Huan, Brand Founder, YOYOSO, during the strat ...

Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez and Ms. Ma Huan, Brand Founder, YOYOSO, during the strategic cooperation agreement signing ceremony between the two companies at Yiwu, China on Monday (Photo: AETOSWire)

Headquartered in Yiwu, YOYOSO offers affordable, fashionable and trendy daily life products that have great functionality, quality, design, and value. There are more than 5,000 items in the YOYOSO product line, with new ones added every month. With more than a decade of experience in retail operations the fashionable leisure department store chain has more than 1,000 stores worldwide.

Tablez plans to open YOYOSO stores across multiple locations in India over the next five years, with 30 stores to be launched in key cities in the first phase.

Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Tablez said: “We are excited to join hands with YOYOSO to bring the world-famous fast-fashion leisure department store brand to India. YOYOSO products are simple, natural, high-quality and have great value. We are sure that it will strike a chord with the discerning Indian consumers.”

The parent company of Tablez, LuLu Group International had in June announced that it will increase its yearly exports for its retail stores from China which stands currently at US$ 220 million to US$ 300 million. LuLu Group International is also looking at setting up Hypermarkets in Yiwu and other major cities in China at an investment of US$ 200 million.

Ms. Ma Huan, the president of YOYOSO, said: “Indian market is one of the most important part of global market. It’s a great opportunity for both YOYOSO and Tablez. Through the mutual cooperation, we are confident that YOYOSO will bring plenty of surprises and happiness to new generation India.”

About Tablez

Tablez, the organized retail arm of retailing giant LuLu Group International, has introduced leading global brands in F&B, toys, lifestyle and apparel to India. The company has signed master franchise agreements to bring brands like Springfield, Women’secret, Toys 'R' Us and Babies ‘R’ Us to the country. Tablez also holds franchise rights for Cold Stone Creamery and Galito’s in addition to successfully developing two home-grown brands: Bloomsbury’s and Peppermill. Tablez currently operates more than 55 outlets globally and plans to expand to 175 outlets by 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://www.tablez.in/about-us/

About YOYOSO

YOYOSO is an International Fast-Fashion & Leisure Department Store Brand. YOYOSO offers more than 5000 kinds of quality products across categories like cosmetics, home accessories, fashion accessories, fashion bags, digital accessories, stationery & gifts, seasonal products, imported food, etc. At present, there are over 1000 YOYOSO stores spread across the world.

For more information, please visit: http://www.yoyoso.cn

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:17aThe Chinese street's view of the trade war - some say they won't buy U.S. products
RE
09:17aSYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 32
AQ
09:15aJOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : Connected Transaction and Discloseable Transaction – Proposed Acquisition by Bidco by way of the Trust Schemes of all of the Stapled Securities in issue of APA which are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and Formation of Joint Venture
PU
09:15aSHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : Transactions in Week One
PU
09:15aSUPERMARKET INCOME REIT : Notice of Results
PU
09:15aDUNA HOUSE : Other information Publication of the Duna House Barometer for July 2018 2018.08.13.
PU
09:15aFIRST SENSOR : grows by 15.6% in the second quarter of 2018 (more)
PU
09:10aOil dips as emerging market woes dim demand outlook; Iran sanctions offer support
RE
09:10aCARLSBERG : increases ownership in Cambodian business
PU
09:10aABN AMRO : New ABN AMRO campaign highlights sustainable business
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : British MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
5BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.