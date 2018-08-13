Tablez : Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement With YOYOSO

Tablez,
the organized retail arm of LuLu Group International, today announced
that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese
lifestyle brand YOYOSO
to bring its stores to India. Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Tablez inked the
agreement with Ms. Ma Huan, YOYOSO Brand Founder and Company President,
in a ceremony held in Yiwu, China on Monday.
Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez and Ms. Ma Huan, Brand Founder, YOYOSO, during the strategic cooperation agreement signing ceremony between the two companies at Yiwu, China on Monday (Photo: AETOSWire)
Headquartered in Yiwu, YOYOSO offers affordable, fashionable and trendy
daily life products that have great functionality, quality, design, and
value. There are more than 5,000 items in the YOYOSO product line, with
new ones added every month. With more than a decade of experience in
retail operations the fashionable leisure department store chain has
more than 1,000 stores worldwide.
Tablez plans to open YOYOSO stores across multiple locations in India
over the next five years, with 30 stores to be launched in key cities in
the first phase.
Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Tablez said: “We are excited to join hands with YOYOSO
to bring the world-famous fast-fashion leisure department store brand to
India. YOYOSO products are simple, natural, high-quality and have great
value. We are sure that it will strike a chord with the discerning
Indian consumers.”
The parent company of Tablez, LuLu Group International had in June
announced that it will increase its yearly exports for its retail stores
from China which stands currently at US$ 220 million to US$ 300 million.
LuLu Group International is also looking at setting up Hypermarkets in
Yiwu and other major cities in China at an investment of US$ 200 million.
Ms. Ma Huan, the president of YOYOSO, said: “Indian market is one of the
most important part of global market. It’s a great opportunity for both
YOYOSO and Tablez. Through the mutual cooperation, we are confident that
YOYOSO will bring plenty of surprises and happiness to new generation
India.”
About Tablez
Tablez, the organized retail arm of retailing giant LuLu Group
International, has introduced leading global brands in F&B, toys,
lifestyle and apparel to India. The company has signed master franchise
agreements to bring brands like Springfield, Women’secret, Toys 'R' Us
and Babies ‘R’ Us to the country. Tablez also holds franchise rights for
Cold Stone Creamery and Galito’s in addition to successfully developing
two home-grown brands: Bloomsbury’s and Peppermill. Tablez currently
operates more than 55 outlets globally and plans to expand to 175
outlets by 2020.
For more information, please visit: http://www.tablez.in/about-us/
About YOYOSO
YOYOSO is an International Fast-Fashion & Leisure Department Store
Brand. YOYOSO offers more than 5000 kinds of quality products across
categories like cosmetics, home accessories, fashion accessories,
fashion bags, digital accessories, stationery & gifts, seasonal
products, imported food, etc. At present, there are over 1000 YOYOSO
stores spread across the world.
For more information, please visit: http://www.yoyoso.cn
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005049/en/