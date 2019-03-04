Taboola : Enters Agreement to Acquire the Start Division of Celltick, Expanding Taboola : News to Support Mobile Operators

The Move Gives Taboola Direct Access to Mobile Operators Reaching Tens
of Millions of Users Worldwide
Taboola, the world’s leading discovery platform, announced the execution
of an agreement to acquire the Start Division of Celltick, a global
leader in mobile discovery and engagement, which includes the Start and
Start Magazine product lines. Following the completion of the
acquisition, the Start team and technology will integrate into the
Taboola News division to bring personalized and relevant recommendations
in the form of premium publisher content on mobile devices.
Taboola News has already integrated with several mobile phone
manufacturers including ZTE
and vivo
and this deal will expand Taboola News to support tier 1 mobile
operators as well as device manufacturers and app developers. Taboola
News creates an opportunity for OEMs and mobile carriers to bring a feed
of personalized information directly into mobile devices, creating a new
revenue stream.
Start Magazine and its associated lockscreen, Start, provide mobile
operators and device manufacturers with a rich medium to understand and
intelligently engage with the user, as well as increase retention by
providing targeted promotions. Start Magazine helps its partners
understand users’ needs while increasing brand loyalty with their
existing users. Each month, 20M+ users turn on their device enabled with
Start and an additional 25M are exposed to Start Magazine content.
“Through the combination of our strategic premium publisher partnerships
globally, our data and deep learning technology, we are able to provide
users with a highly personalized content experience that can enrich
their lives,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola.
"Celltick’s Start technology has been used by leading mobile carriers
and now together we can provide an even more valuable platform for
operators globally that can deliver a more engaged and personalized
experience for their users and drive incremental ARPU. I am excited to
welcome the Celltick team to Taboola."
“Our team has developed world-class products that have been adopted by
50 mobile operators and device manufacturers around the world that are
being used by tens of millions of users every month,” said Ronen Daniel,
CEO and co-founder of Celltick. “We have reached a point that requires
substantial investment to take the product to the next level and I trust
that thanks to the deal with Taboola, the products will continue to grow
and prosper for the benefit of our customers and the team.”
Taboola expects the deal to be closed by the end of March.
About Taboola
Taboola enables over 1.4B people to discover what’s interesting and new
at the moments they’re most ready to explore. Powered by Deep Learning,
AI, and a large dataset, Taboola’s discovery platform creates new
monetization, audience and engagement opportunities for digital
properties, including publishers, mobile carriers and handset
manufacturers. Advertisers use Taboola to reach their target audience
when they’re most receptive to new messages, products and services.
Some of the most innovative digital properties in the world have long
term, exclusive relationships with Taboola, including CNBC, NBC News,
USA TODAY, BILD, Sankei, Huffington Post, Microsoft, Business Insider,
The Independent, and Le Figaro. Taboola, now over 1,000 people globally,
is headquartered in New York City with offices in Mexico City, São
Paulo, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Madrid, Paris, Tel Aviv, New Delhi,
Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai, Istanbul, Seoul, Tokyo, and Sydney.
Learn more at
www.taboola.com and follow @taboola
on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190303005024/en/