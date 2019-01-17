Tachyum CEO Honored by President of Slovakia at State Awards Ceremony

Dr. Radoslav Danilak, co-founder and CEO of Tachyum
Inc., was awarded the Pribina Cross, First Class by Slovakian
President Andrej Kiska for innovations in data storage and processing at
a state awards ceremony in Bratislava January 8, 2019.
Danilak was among people honored at the ceremony for best representing
the values on which Slovak society stands. He received the award from
Slovakia’s President for outstanding merit in the economic development
of the Slovak Republic in the areas of business and information
technology, for his work developing the Prodigy Universal Processor
Chip, the smallest and fastest general purpose, 64-bit processor,
requiring 10x less power and reducing processor cost by 3x.
Dr. Danilak was born and raised in Slovakia. He taught compiler theory
at the Technical University of Kosice, where he earned his PhD in
Computer Science. Danilak serves on the Slovak government’s Innovation
Advisory Board, and as Slovakian expert in EuroHPC. His latest company,
Tachyum, recently opened its first European office in Slovakia to
capitalize on the country’s growing economy with access to a large
number of AI and software developers, as well as hardware engineers.
Tachyum is currently building strategic relationships with EU partners
that will enable the EU to exploit the unprecedented capabilities of the
Prodigy Universal Processor Chip.
“It is a profound honor to have been recognized with the Pribina Cross
by President Kiska for my contributions to Slovakian society,” said
Danilak. “I am deeply grateful to have been considered among the many
highly accomplished men and women who have, in the president’s words,
made ‘Slovakia a better, nicer, wiser, more decent and more just place.’
Slovakia is a resource-rich region for technology, with knowledgeable
and capable people that will help Tachyum reach its goals of achieving
the performance, power efficiency and cost advantages needed to deeply
impact cloud data center markets and industries around the world.”
Tachyum’s Prodigy reduces server cost and power needs through new
proprietary processor architecture that has made many parts of the
hardware found in a typical processor redundant. Fewer transistors and
shorter wires, due to a smaller core, translates into much greater speed
and much lower power required for the processor. The ultra-low power
Prodigy processor, will allow system integrators to build a 32 Exaflops
AI supercomputer. This will enable users to simulate, in real-time,
human brain-sized Neural Networks beginning in 2020, instead of 2028.
About Tachyum
Named for the Greek prefix “tachy,” meaning speed, combined with the
suffix “-um,” indicating an element (e.g. lithium), Tachyum is
meant to evoke the notion of “an element of speed”. Tachyum emerged from
stealth mode in 2017 to engineer disruptive intelligent information
processing products. Tachyum’s founders have a track record of solving
problems caused by device physics in semiconductors, to deliver
transformational products to global markets, and are backed by IPM
Growth, the Central & Eastern European venture capital platform, as
Tachyum’s lead investor. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com.
