Tachyum CEO Honored by President of Slovakia at State Awards Ceremony

01/17/2019 | 01:08pm EST

Dr. Radoslav Danilak, co-founder and CEO of Tachyum Inc., was awarded the Pribina Cross, First Class by Slovakian President Andrej Kiska for innovations in data storage and processing at a state awards ceremony in Bratislava January 8, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005667/en/

Tachyum CEO Awarded Pribina Cross (Photo: Business Wire)

Tachyum CEO Awarded Pribina Cross (Photo: Business Wire)

Danilak was among people honored at the ceremony for best representing the values on which Slovak society stands. He received the award from Slovakia’s President for outstanding merit in the economic development of the Slovak Republic in the areas of business and information technology, for his work developing the Prodigy Universal Processor Chip, the smallest and fastest general purpose, 64-bit processor, requiring 10x less power and reducing processor cost by 3x.

Dr. Danilak was born and raised in Slovakia. He taught compiler theory at the Technical University of Kosice, where he earned his PhD in Computer Science. Danilak serves on the Slovak government’s Innovation Advisory Board, and as Slovakian expert in EuroHPC. His latest company, Tachyum, recently opened its first European office in Slovakia to capitalize on the country’s growing economy with access to a large number of AI and software developers, as well as hardware engineers. Tachyum is currently building strategic relationships with EU partners that will enable the EU to exploit the unprecedented capabilities of the Prodigy Universal Processor Chip.

“It is a profound honor to have been recognized with the Pribina Cross by President Kiska for my contributions to Slovakian society,” said Danilak. “I am deeply grateful to have been considered among the many highly accomplished men and women who have, in the president’s words, made ‘Slovakia a better, nicer, wiser, more decent and more just place.’ Slovakia is a resource-rich region for technology, with knowledgeable and capable people that will help Tachyum reach its goals of achieving the performance, power efficiency and cost advantages needed to deeply impact cloud data center markets and industries around the world.”

Tachyum’s Prodigy reduces server cost and power needs through new proprietary processor architecture that has made many parts of the hardware found in a typical processor redundant. Fewer transistors and shorter wires, due to a smaller core, translates into much greater speed and much lower power required for the processor. The ultra-low power Prodigy processor, will allow system integrators to build a 32 Exaflops AI supercomputer. This will enable users to simulate, in real-time, human brain-sized Neural Networks beginning in 2020, instead of 2028.

Follow Tachyum

https://twitter.com/tachyum
https://www.linkedin.com/company/tachyum
https://www.facebook.com/Tachyum/

About Tachyum

Named for the Greek prefix “tachy,” meaning speed, combined with the suffix “-um,” indicating an element (e.g. lithium), Tachyum is meant to evoke the notion of “an element of speed”. Tachyum emerged from stealth mode in 2017 to engineer disruptive intelligent information processing products. Tachyum’s founders have a track record of solving problems caused by device physics in semiconductors, to deliver transformational products to global markets, and are backed by IPM Growth, the Central & Eastern European venture capital platform, as Tachyum’s lead investor. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com.


© Business Wire 2019
