Tachyum Hires Finance Executive Elena Zokhidova To Oversee Global Fiscal Operations

Tachyum
Inc. announced today it has appointed Elena Zokhidova its Senior
Director of Finance to improve existing financial processes and
facilitate new business opportunities which will help the company reach
its aggressive growth plans.
Zokhidova’s nearly two decades of international business and finance
experience, including service at leading public accounting firms and
billion-dollar companies within the tech industry, complements Tachyum’s
established presence in Silicon Valley and the Central/Eastern European
region. Combined with her deep operational knowledge of financial
processes, operating results and profitability, Zokhidova is expected to
help lead Tachyum’s financial operations throughout its growth phase and
ensure the company is well positioned to meet pre-IPO compliance.
“Startups like Tachyum offer unique opportunities and I am thrilled to
oversee their financial practices as they enter the next significant
phase of the company’s development,” said Zokhidova.
Zokhidova comes to Tachyum from NVIDIA Corporation, where she served as
the Financial Business Controller of the company’s GeForce business unit
and supported growing automotive business development agreements. Her
financial models were used to forecast new business opportunities,
including long-term revenue, margins and cash flows, and made
recommendations on potential deal structures. Prior to NVIDIA, Zokhidova
was the Financial Business Controller of Advanced Micro Devices’ $2
billion semi-custom business, analyzing business opportunities and
making recommendations to drive long-term profitability on future
initiatives. Prior to her industry positions, she served as a Senior
Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers and an Audit Assistant at KPMG, both
companies among the Big Four multinational auditors. Zokhidova is a
graduate of Tashkent Financial Institute in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
“We couldn’t have asked for a more qualified person to ensure our fiscal
fitness, both in our U.S. and overseas operations,” said Dr. Radoslav
“Rado” Danilak, Tachyum CEO. “Elena’s management experience at some of
AMD and NVIDIA’s largest business units gives our Board and our
investors a great deal of confidence.”
Tachyum’s Prodigy Universal Processor Chip is the smallest and fastest
general purpose, 64-core processor developed to date, requiring 10x less
processor power and reducing processor cost by 3x. Prodigy will directly
enable a 32-Exaflop AI supercomputer and empower users to simulate, in
real-time, human brain-sized neural nets beginning in 2020, years ahead
of industry expectation. Prodigy reduces data center TCO (annual total
cost of ownership) by 4x, through a disruptive processor architecture
and a smart compiler that has made many parts of the hardware found in
typical processors redundant. Fewer wires and shorter wires, due to a
smaller, simpler core, translates into much greater speed and power
efficiency for the Prodigy processor.
About Tachyum
Named for the Greek prefix “tachy,” meaning
speed, combined with the suffix “-um,” indicating an element (e.g. lithium),
Tachyum is meant to evoke the notion of “an element of speed”. Tachyum
emerged from stealth mode in 2017 to engineer disruptive intelligent
information processing products. Tachyum’s founders have a track record
of solving problems caused by device physics in semiconductors, to
deliver transformational products to global markets, and are backed by
IPM Growth, the Central & Eastern European venture capital platform, as
Tachyum’s lead investor. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com.
