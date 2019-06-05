Tachyum Hires Finance Executive Elena Zokhidova To Oversee Global Fiscal Operations

Tachyum Inc. announced today it has appointed Elena Zokhidova its Senior Director of Finance to improve existing financial processes and facilitate new business opportunities which will help the company reach its aggressive growth plans.

Zokhidova’s nearly two decades of international business and finance experience, including service at leading public accounting firms and billion-dollar companies within the tech industry, complements Tachyum’s established presence in Silicon Valley and the Central/Eastern European region. Combined with her deep operational knowledge of financial processes, operating results and profitability, Zokhidova is expected to help lead Tachyum’s financial operations throughout its growth phase and ensure the company is well positioned to meet pre-IPO compliance.

“Startups like Tachyum offer unique opportunities and I am thrilled to oversee their financial practices as they enter the next significant phase of the company’s development,” said Zokhidova.

Zokhidova comes to Tachyum from NVIDIA Corporation, where she served as the Financial Business Controller of the company’s GeForce business unit and supported growing automotive business development agreements. Her financial models were used to forecast new business opportunities, including long-term revenue, margins and cash flows, and made recommendations on potential deal structures. Prior to NVIDIA, Zokhidova was the Financial Business Controller of Advanced Micro Devices’ $2 billion semi-custom business, analyzing business opportunities and making recommendations to drive long-term profitability on future initiatives. Prior to her industry positions, she served as a Senior Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers and an Audit Assistant at KPMG, both companies among the Big Four multinational auditors. Zokhidova is a graduate of Tashkent Financial Institute in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more qualified person to ensure our fiscal fitness, both in our U.S. and overseas operations,” said Dr. Radoslav “Rado” Danilak, Tachyum CEO. “Elena’s management experience at some of AMD and NVIDIA’s largest business units gives our Board and our investors a great deal of confidence.”

Tachyum’s Prodigy Universal Processor Chip is the smallest and fastest general purpose, 64-core processor developed to date, requiring 10x less processor power and reducing processor cost by 3x. Prodigy will directly enable a 32-Exaflop AI supercomputer and empower users to simulate, in real-time, human brain-sized neural nets beginning in 2020, years ahead of industry expectation. Prodigy reduces data center TCO (annual total cost of ownership) by 4x, through a disruptive processor architecture and a smart compiler that has made many parts of the hardware found in typical processors redundant. Fewer wires and shorter wires, due to a smaller, simpler core, translates into much greater speed and power efficiency for the Prodigy processor.

About Tachyum

Named for the Greek prefix “tachy,” meaning speed, combined with the suffix “-um,” indicating an element (e.g. lithium), Tachyum is meant to evoke the notion of “an element of speed”. Tachyum emerged from stealth mode in 2017 to engineer disruptive intelligent information processing products. Tachyum’s founders have a track record of solving problems caused by device physics in semiconductors, to deliver transformational products to global markets, and are backed by IPM Growth, the Central & Eastern European venture capital platform, as Tachyum’s lead investor. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com.

