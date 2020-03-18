Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tackling Increasing Instances of Pharmaceutical Product Recalls: Infiniti Research's Pharma Industry Experts Share Critical Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:20am EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Infiniti Research’s market intelligence and market research capabilities have helped companies across the globe combat business contingencies with agile strategies. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti’s market intelligence solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005340/en/

Tackling increasing instances of pharmaceutical recalls. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tackling increasing instances of pharmaceutical recalls. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The repercussions of COVID-19 on the global manufacturing supply chain are expected to worsen over the coming months. Market intelligence experts at Infiniti Research predict the peak of the impact of coronavirus to occur mid-March. This would consequently prompt companies to temporarily curb assembly and manufacturing in the US and Europe. Over the past decade, several global companies had resorted to practices such as lean manufacturing, offshoring, and outsourcing in an effort to bring down their supply chain costs. Such cost-cutting measures indicate that when there is a supply-chain disruption, manufacturing will stop quickly because of a lack of parts. Furthermore, as the number of departures from Chinese ports show a steep decline (by at least 20%), we should brace for a major effect on manufacturing worldwide.

Want more insights on how you can ensure business sustainability and strategize to meet contingencies amidst the coronavirus outbreak? Request a free proposal for comprehensive insights from our industry experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:34aSALAZAR RESOURCES : Adventus and Salazar Place Ecuadorian Project Site Activities on Hold as a Result of Government's COVID-19 Public Health Decree
AQ
09:34aLINAMAR : Announces TSX Approval of Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
09:33aPRADA S P A : Italy's Prada reports 2.7% rise in full-year sales, flags hit from coronavirus
RE
09:33aNCLH INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
PR
09:33aDiscover critical insights on how top pharma companies reduce costs and boost efficiency | Infiniti's industry experts explain
BU
09:32aTELADOC HEALTH : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Clorox, Electronic Arts, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, or Teladoc Health?
PR
09:32aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Thinking about trading options or stock in Amazon.com, Facebook, Gilead Sciences, Roku, or Zoom Video Communications?
PR
09:32aDIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Thinking about buying stock in BioNTech, Chesapeake Energy, Digital Realty, Neon Therapeutics, or Waitr?
PR
09:32aNIO : Thinking about buying stock in Cognex, Kroger, Moderna, Nio, or Vaxart?
PR
09:31aNEW WAVE PUBL : Effects on New Wave Group as a result of the spread of the coronavirus
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county
3PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES: Statement on the ongoing corona crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group