Taco Del Mar : Goes “Beyond Meat®” with New Taco Made with Plant-Based Protein

08/19/2019 | 09:24am EDT

Taco Del Mar is introducing plant-based protein to its current vegetarian and vegan menu with its new Beyond Meat® Taco. Beginning August 20, the taco chain will be testing its new offering at 10 restaurant locations, spread between Seattle, WA and Vancouver, BC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005332/en/

Taco Del Mar's Beyond Meat Taco (Photo: Business Wire)

Taco Del Mar's Beyond Meat Taco (Photo: Business Wire)

The Beyond Meat Taco features the popular plant-based Beyond Beef® Feisty Crumbles mixed with medium chipotle salsa, diced onions and minced serrano peppers, topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapeños served on warm corn tortillas. The plant-based protein is also available to try in any other popular item such as a burrito, enchiladas, taco salad or quesadilla.

“We always strive to introduce innovative and high-quality items to our guests with new craveable flavor profiles,” said Chef Mike Gieseman, Director of Culinary and Innovation for REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Taco Del Mar. “Introducing Beyond Meat’s delicious product to our menu allows us to expand on our vegetarian offerings while continuing to embrace our signature Baja-style Coastal Mexican Cuisine – it’s a natural next step in the evolution of our menu.”

For a complete list of locations that will be testing the new Beyond Meat Taco, visit https://tacodelmar.com/beyondmeat/.

For more information about Taco Del Mar, please visit tacodelmar.com. Follow Taco Del Mar on Twitter @Taco_Del_Mar, on Facebook facebook.com/tacodelmarcorp/, and on Instagram @Official_TacoDelMar.

About TACO DEL MAR®

Founded in 1992, TACO DEL MAR® is a quick-service restaurant chain inspired by southern Baja, Mexico and the coastal beach shacks known for serving the tastiest burritos and tacos. As a fresh, fast alternative to traditional Mexican food, TACO DEL MAR® features Burritos, Baja Style Tacos, Savory Enchiladas and much more. The completely trans-fat-free menu features long grain rice, beans, and tortillas that are baked, not fried. For those who choose not to indulge their carnivorous side, TACO DEL MAR® is proud to offer an array of vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options. TACO DEL MAR® has nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, nutrition facts, and a list of locations visit www.tacodelmar.com.


© Business Wire 2019
