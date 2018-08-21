Log in
Taconic Biosciences Partners With Science Exchange to Offer Online Access to its Products and Services

08/21/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

Science Exchange, the leading marketplace for outsourced R&D™, announced today a partnership with Taconic Biosciences, one of the world’s foremost providers of genetically engineered rodent models and services, to offer on-demand access to Taconic’s entire portfolio of products and services to researchers worldwide.

Founded in 1952, Taconic is one of the most experienced rodent model design and breeding companies in the industry. The company offers a range of products and services from cryopreserved models to custom model generation solutions. Leveraging the most comprehensive model generation toolkit, Taconic employs all major gene-editing technologies including homologous recombination, pronuclear injection (PNI), shRNAi, CRISPR, and Easi-CRISPR. Accessing this variety of tools allows Taconic to provide the best model generation solutions by employing a gene-editing technology that best suits each customers’ needs.

Taconic recently added an innovative Easi-CRISPR technology to its gene-modifying toolkit by acquiring a worldwide, non-exclusive license from the University of Nebraska. Easi-CRISPR is an improved gene-editing technology that supports the specific insertion of large segments of exogenous DNA, generating knock-in mice for some applications much more efficiently than CRISPR or standard gene targeting methods.

“Science Exchange offers a great way to access outsourced R&D services for most of the top R&D organizations,” said John Couse, Ph.D., VP of Scientific Services at Taconic Biosciences. “This partnership supports Taconic’s mission of providing our customers with the best solution by giving the global life science community instant access to our offerings.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Taconic Biosciences,” stated Elizabeth Iorns, PhD, founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “Taconic is an industry leader in the creation of custom rodent models for drug research.”

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced R&D™, providing large R&D organizations with the fastest path from discovery through development and commercialization. Science Exchange includes an efficient source-to-secure platform for ordering 6,000+ services from a network of more than 2,500 qualified outsourced research providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. The platform increases access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing scientists from administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables large R&D organizations to consolidate research outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship, driving efficiency, improving transparency and oversight, and delivering cost savings. Since being founded in 2011, Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com. Follow the company on Twitter @ScienceExchange, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.


© Business Wire 2018
