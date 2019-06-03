Log in
Taconic Biosciences is First and Only Animal Vendor to Announce All Commercial Mouse Colonies Free of New Pathogen

06/03/2019 | 10:10am EDT

RENSSELAER, N.Y., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing genetically engineered rodent model solutions, announces that all commercial mouse colonies and contract mouse breeding barriers are free of a newly discovered pathogen.  Taconic is the first and only commercial animal vendor to exclude mouse kidney parvovirus from its animals at all health standards.

In an October 2019 Cell paper, an Australian and American research consortium announced the discovery of a novel mouse parvovirus, named mouse kidney parvovirus or MKPV (https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(18)31029-8).  The report states this highly infectious pathogen causes inclusion body nephropathy and eventual renal failure and death in immunodeficient mice.  

Utilizing a diagnostic assay developed by a testing partner, Taconic screened all commercial mouse locations for the agent and is pleased to announce that all commercial mouse colonies and contract breeding barriers are negative for MKPV. Taconic credits these results to a strong biosecurity program, which includes practices and procedures to prevent entry or spread of viral contaminants.

"We attribute our negative results for mouse kidney parvovirus to Taconic's strict bioexclusion practices," shares Dr. Jeffrey Lohmiller, DVM, MS, DACLAM, vice president animal welfare and compliance at Taconic Biosciences.  “Taconic has a history of embracing the highest quality standards in the industry.  As the first vendor to address this new pathogen, we continue this strong legacy.”

Taconic routinely evaluates its health testing program, refining it based on scientific findings and customer feedback.  Because this agent has significant clinical impact in immunodeficient mice and may cause mild nephropathy, even in immunocompetent mice, Taconic has added MKPV to the exclusion list for all Taconic health standards.  Regular testing will commence starting in July 2019, and MKPV test results will start appearing on health reports on June 4, 2019. 

To learn more about Taconic Biosciences' industry-leading health standards, please visit the Animal Health webpage, or contact the company at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immune-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact:

Kelly Owen Grover

Director of Marketing Communications

(518) 697-3824

kelly.grover@taconic.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
