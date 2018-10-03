Tactical Defense Training To Offer Realtor Safety/OC Course featuring Mace Brand Product

Tactical Defense Training Inc. (TDT) and Mace Brand are proud to offer a realtor safety and OC pepper spray course, which is included in the Ohio Division of Real Estate Realtor continuing education (CE) hours. This class is approved for one hour of CE credit.

“If you are a real estate agent, you truly never know who could be on the other side of the front door of the house that you are showing,” said Matt Schaefer, president of TDT. “With the help of Mace Brand, we would like to provide realtors safety tips that they can take with them when they are out on the job.”

This course will teach realtors how to keep themselves safe, situational awareness, survival mindset and how to safely and effectively use Mace Brand pepper spray. Realtors will also leave the class with a Mace Brand pepper spray.

For class information, please call 1-800-490-1253 or email melanie@tacticaldefensetraining.com.

Matt, president of Tactical Defense Training Inc., is a veteran of the U.S. Army. Matt has been a police officer since 1995 and has worked corrections, uniform patrol, warrants, narcotics, and investigations. He has been involved in special operations since 1997, as a team member, counter - sniper, and team leader. During that time Matt has participated in several hundred real world missions to include high-risk entries, barricaded suspect situations and hostage rescue operations. He has been involved with SWAT since 1996, the majority of which as the S.W.A.T. team leader and tactical trainer. Matt also has the distinction of being sworn as a Deputy U.S. Marshal serving with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Matt is a certified instructor in firearms, use of force, SWAT, breaching, dignitary protection, defensive tactics, distraction devices, less lethal munitions and chemical munitions to name a few. He is also the lead trainer of trainers for Mace Tactical Solutions. He teaches all around the world and trains local, state and federal law enforcement agencies across the United States as well US Military teams and DOS approved foreign nationals.

About Mace® Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense, security and surveillance under its world-renowned Mace® Brand – the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand. MIS distributes and supports Mace® Brand products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers and installation service providers. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

About Tactical Defense Solutions Inc.

Since 1999, TDT has been a recognized leader in law enforcement and military training. TDT has trained law enforcement from local, state and federal agencies, students from every branch of the military, private security and select civilians. TDT has trained thousands of students in the past decade making us known for realistic and intense training.

