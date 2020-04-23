Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TagVault.org Announces Establishment of SWID Tag Repository and API

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 07:01am EDT

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TagVault.org today announces the establishment of an extended Software Identification (SWID) Tag repository and API that fully integrates with the Unified Compliance Framework and will be accessible via APIs.

With this, Tagvault.org expands its mission to provide direction and governance of Asset APIs to include certification of contributors, content, access to content, and further development of SWID and other asset tags with related tagging related standards, service publications, professional events and technology development.

Software Identification Tags (SWID tags) are intended to record unique information about an installed software application, including its name, edition, version, and supports software inventory and asset management initiatives.

For organizations to benefit from their use, configuration guidance can be provided by vendors to support the implementation of regulations and standards such as HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, NIST 800-53, and others.

Unified Compliance, the worldwide leader in regulatory mapping and Tagvault.org Chair, has contributed the basic structures and rules for the API and mapping to this project. Going forward, TagVault.org and its members have agreed to undertake the responsibility of governing the further development of this suite of APIs. They will make their use available via APIs to the public.

Members of TagVault.org will participate in the further development of APIs to:

  • Certify extended SWID Tag authoring organizations
  • Certify both basic and extended SWID tags
  • Map configuration guidance to the UCF’s Common Controls as product-specific    implementation guidance
  • Lead the development and customization of the API to market standard and adoption

Dorian Cougias, Tagvault.org chair, states, “The creation of this API is a huge step not only for the next level of SWID tags but for making SWID tags accessible to the general public. TagVault’s direction of the API will not only lead to streamlined SWID production but worldwide access to a central repository of SWID-related information.”

To find out more about this initiative or to join Tagvault.org please visit https://tagvault.org/

TagVault.org is the neutral, not-for-profit certification authority for software tagging, primarily focused on software identification tags (as specified by ISO/IEC 19770-2) and software entitlement tags (as specified by ISO/IEC 19770-3).

Media Contact:
Katherine Valenti
k.valenti@ieee.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:09aOLD DOMINION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:09aPTC THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
07:09aFARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Result of Placing and Issue Price
AQ
07:09aALLERGY THERAPEUTICS : welcomes European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology review paper exploring adjuvants and formulations in allergy immunotherapies
AQ
07:09aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Georgia Capital PLC
PR
07:08aVALVOLINE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aNOVARTIS : Kymriah receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation in follicular lymphoma
AQ
07:08aBIOGEN : Reports Q1 2020 Revenues of $3.5 Billion
AQ
07:08aREGENXBIO : Announces Additional Positive Long-term and Interim Phase I/IIa Trial Update for RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet AMD
AQ
07:08aBLACKSTONE : First Quarter 2020 PRESS RELEASE AND PRESENTATION
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
2Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia Each Raise EUR400 Million Through Sale of Inwit Shares
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group