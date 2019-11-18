Log in
Taglich Brothers Initiates Coverage of C-Bond Systems, Inc.

11/18/2019 | 11:30am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taglich Brothers, Inc. announces it has initiated coverage of C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT).

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is engaged in the implementation of proprietary nanotechnology applications and processes to enhance the strength, functionality and sustainability of brittle material systems.  The company’s primary focus is on the multi-billion-dollar glass and window film industry with target markets in the US and internationally.

The complete 18-page report is available at www.taglichbrothers.com.

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

We do not undertake to advise you as to changes in figures or our views. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell. Taglich Brothers, Inc. is fully disclosed with its clearing firm, Pershing, LLC, is not a market maker and does not sell to or buy from customers on a principal basis. The above statement is the opinion of Taglich Brothers, Inc. and is not a guarantee that the target price for the stock will be met or that predicted business results for the company will occur. There may be instances when fundamental, technical and quantitative opinions contained in this report are not in concert.  We, our affiliates, any officer, director or stockholder or any member of their families may from time to time purchase or sell any of the above-mentioned or related securities. Analysts and members of the Research Department are prohibited from buying or selling securities issued by the companies that Taglich Brothers, Inc. has a research relationship with, except if ownership of such securities was prior to the start of such relationship, then an Analyst or member of the Research Department may sell such securities after obtaining expressed written permission from Compliance. As of the date of this report, we, our affiliates, any officer, director or stockholder, or any member of their families do not have a position in the stock of the company mentioned in this report. Taglich Brothers, Inc. does not currently have an Investment Banking relationship with the company mentioned in this report and was not a manager or co-manager of any offering for the company within the last three years.

All research issued by Taglich Brothers, Inc. is based on public information. The company paid a monetary fee of $6,000 (USD) in October 2019 for the creation and dissemination of research reports for the first three months.  After the first three months from initial publication, the company will pay a monthly monetary fee of $2,000 (USD) to Taglich Brothers, Inc., for a minimum of six months for the creation and dissemination of research reports.

Contact:
Richard Oh
Taglich Brothers, Inc.
631-757-1500

© GlobeNewswire 2019
