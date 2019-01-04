Tai Kam : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their roles and functions

TAI KAM HOLDINGS LIMITED इᎀછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8321)

List of Directors and their roles and functions

The members of the board ("Board") of Directors ("Directors") of Tai Kam Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Tsui Tsz Fa Mabel (Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Compliance Officer) Liu Tanying

Independent non-executive Directors Yim Kin Ping

Wong Yuk King Law Hung Pan

The members of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee are set out below:

Director Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Liu Tanying - - - Tsui Tsz Fa Mabel - M C Yim Kin Ping M C - Wong Yuk King M - M Law Hung Pan C M M

Notes: "C" represents committee chairman; "M" represents committee member

Hong Kong, 6 January 2019