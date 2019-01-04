Log in
Tai Kam : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their roles and functions

01/04/2019 | 10:29am CET

TAI KAM HOLDINGS LIMITED इᎀછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8321)

List of Directors and their roles and functions

The members of the board ("Board") of Directors ("Directors") of Tai Kam Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Tsui Tsz Fa Mabel (Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Compliance Officer) Liu Tanying

Independent non-executive Directors Yim Kin Ping

Wong Yuk King Law Hung Pan

The members of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee are set out below:

Director

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Liu Tanying

-

-

-

Tsui Tsz Fa Mabel

-

M

C

Yim Kin Ping

M

C

-

Wong Yuk King

M

-

M

Law Hung Pan

C

M

M

Notes: "C" represents committee chairman; "M" represents committee member

Hong Kong, 6 January 2019

Disclaimer

Tai Kam Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:28:09 UTC
