Tai Kam : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and their roles and functions

TAI KAM HOLDINGS LIMITED इᎀછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8321)
List of Directors and their roles and functions
The members of the board ("Board") of Directors ("Directors") of Tai Kam Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Tsui Tsz Fa Mabel (Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Compliance Officer) Liu Tanying
Independent non-executive Directors Yim Kin Ping
Wong Yuk King Law Hung Pan
The members of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee are set out below:
|
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Liu Tanying
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tsui Tsz Fa Mabel
|
-
|
M
|
C
|
Yim Kin Ping
|
M
|
C
|
-
|
Wong Yuk King
|
M
|
-
|
M
|
Law Hung Pan
|
C
|
M
|
M
Notes: "C" represents committee chairman; "M" represents committee member
Hong Kong, 6 January 2019
