Tai Kam : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 OCTOBER 2018

TAI KAM HOLDINGS LIMITED इᎀછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8321)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 11 OCTOBER 2018

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Tai Kam Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company (the "Notice of AGM") both dated 27 July 2018. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 11 October 2018, all the proposed resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as ordinary resolutions of the Company by way of poll. The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the AGM:

(a) The total number of shares in the Company (the "Shares") in issue and entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all Resolutions at the AGM: 800,000,000 Shares.

(b) The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 17.47A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"): Nil.

(c) None of the Shareholders stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

(d) None of the Shareholders is required under the GEM Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

There was no restriction on any Shareholder casting votes on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

The poll results in respect of all the Resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

Ordinary resolutions* Numbers of votes cast and approximate percentage of total number of votes cast For Against 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements, the reports of the Directors and the independent auditor of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2018. 138,470,720 100% 0 0% 2(A). To re-elect Ms. Liu Tanying as an executive Director. 138,470,720 100% 0 0% 2(B). To re-elect Ms. Tsui Tsz Fa Mabel as an executive Director. 138,470,720 100% 0 0% 2(C). To re-elect Mr. Yim Kin Ping as an independent non-executive Director. 138,470,720 100% 0 0% 2(D). To re-elect Mr. Law Hung Pan as an independent non-executive Director. 138,470,720 100% 0 0% 2(E). To re-elect Ms. Wong Yuk King as an independent non-executive Director. 138,470,720 100% 0 0% 3. To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the Directors. 138,470,720 100% 0 0% 4. To re-appoint Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited as the independent auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration. 138,470,720 100% 0 0% Ordinary resolutions* Numbers of votes cast and approximate percentage of total number of votes cast For Against 5(A). To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue or otherwise deal with additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the Shares. 138,470,720 100% 0 0% 5(B). To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the Shares. 138,470,720 100% 0 0% 5(C). Conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos.5(A) and 5(B), to extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares by adding the number of Shares repurchased by the Company. 138,470,720 100% 0 0%

*The full text of the Resolutions are set out in the Notice of AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above Resolutions, all Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By order of the Board Tai Kam Holdings Limited

Lau King Shun Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lau King Shun (chairman), Ms. Liu Tanying and Ms. Tsui Tsz Fa Mabel and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Law Hung Pan, Mr. Yim Kin Ping and Ms. Wong Yuk King.

