Tai Kam : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for Audit Committee

4.3 Unless it is agreed otherwise, the company secretary of the Company should assume the role of secretary for the Committee.

4.2 The chairman of the Committee (the "Chairman"), in consultation with the financial controller and the secretary of the Committee, should be primarily responsible for drawing up and approving the agenda for each Committee meeting. The Chairman, with the assistance of the secretary, shall ensure that all members shall receive sufficient information in a timely manner to enable effective discussion at the Committee meeting. The Chairman shall, with the assistance of the financial controller, brief all members on issues arising at each Committee meeting.

4.1 The Committee may invite any appropriate person to attend meetings of the Committee as it considers appropriate, including the financial controller and representative(s) of the external auditors and other Board members. However, at least once a year the Committee shall meet with the external auditors without executive Board members present.

5. Proceedings of Meetings

5.1 The meetings and proceedings of the Committee are governed by the provisions of the articles of association of the Company for regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Board, except for otherwise determined by the Board from time to time.

5.2 The quorum for meetings shall be two members of the Committee.