Tai Kam : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for Nomination Committee

TAI KAM HOLDINGS LIMITED इᎀછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8321)

(the "Company")

Terms of Reference for Nomination Committee

(amended on 31 December 2018)

4.3 No Director should be involved in and shall abstain from discussion in deciding the nomination of his associates.

4.2 The company secretary of the Company or his or her nominee shall be the secretary of the Committee.

4.1 The Committee may invite any executive Directors, member of senior management or other individual to attend meetings of the Committee as it considers appropriate but such executive Directors, member of senior management or other individuals are not entitled to vote at the meetings.

3.2 The chairman of the Committee (the "Chairman") shall be appointed by the Board and shall be either the chairman of the Board or an independent non-executive Director.

3.1 The members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall consist of at least three members, a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

The Nomination Committee is appointed by the Board to regularly review the structure, size, composition and diversity of the Board and make recommendations to the Board on the appointment of Directors and management of Board succession.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company on 26 September 2016 resolved to establish a committee of the Board known as the Nomination Committee (the "Committee").

7.3 The Company should provide the Committee sufficient resources to perform its duties. Where necessary, the Committee should seek independent professional advice, at the Company's expense, to perform its responsibilities.

7.2 The Committee is authorised by the Board to make full use of intermediary agencies for identifying qualified director candidates at the Company's expense and to conduct interviews with prospective candidates for nomination.

7.1 The authority of the Committee is derived from the Board, therefore the Committee is obliged to report to the Board on their decisions or recommendations, unless there are legal or regulatory restrictions in doing so.

Meetings shall be held at least once a year and at such times as the Committee determines is appropriate to carry out its responsibilities.

5.3 The Chairman, in consultation with the person responsible for Human Resources and the secretary of the Committee, should be primarily responsible for drawing up and approving the agenda for each Committee meeting. The Chairman, with the assistance of the secretary, shall ensure that all members shall receive sufficient information in a timely manner to enable effective discussion at the Committee meeting. The Chairman shall, with the assistance of the person responsible for Human Resources, brief all members on issues arising at each Committee meeting.

5.2 The quorum for meetings shall be two members of the Committee.

5.1 The meetings and proceedings of the Committee are governed by the provisions of the articles of association of the Company for regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Board, except for otherwise determined by the Board from time to time.

8. Duties of the Committee

8.1 In addition to any other responsibilities which may be assigned from time to time by the Board, the duties of the Committee shall be:

(a) to review the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience) of the Board at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy;

(b) to review the policy on Board diversity ("Board Diversity Policy") and the measurable objectives for implementing such policy from time to time adopted by the Board, and to review and monitor the progress on achieving these objectives;

(c) to develop and review, as appropriate, the policy for the nomination of Directors ("Nomination Policy") and to disclose the summary of the Nomination Policy in the corporate governance report of the Company annually, the Nomination Policy shall set out, inter alia, the nomination procedures and process and criteria to select and recommend candidates for directorship;

(d) to identify individuals suitably qualified to become Board member and select or make recommendations to the Board on the selection of individuals nominated for directorships, having due regard to the Board Diversity Policy and Nomination Policy;

(e) to assess the independence of independent non-executive Directors;

(f) to make recommendations to the Board on the appointment or re-appointment of Directors and succession planning for Directors, in particular the chairman and the chief executive, having due regard to the Board Diversity Policy and Nomination Policy;

(g) to make available the terms of reference, explaining the role of the Committee and the authority delegated to it by the Board by including them on the websites of the GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company;

(h) to develop and recommend to the Board measurable objectives for furthering the Board Diversity policy;

(i) to identify and nominate candidates to fill casual vacancies of the Directors for the Board's approval, having due regard to the Board Diversity Policy and Nomination Policy;

(j) to ensure that each Director should be nominated by means of a separate resolution in meetings of the Board and/or the general meetings of the Company, as appropriate; and