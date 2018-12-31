|
Tai Kam : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for Nomination Committee
TAI KAM HOLDINGS LIMITED इᎀછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8321)
(the "Company")
Terms of Reference for Nomination Committee
(amended on 31 December 2018)
1. Constitution
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company on 26 September 2016 resolved to establish a committee of the Board known as the Nomination Committee (the "Committee").
2. Functions and Objectives
The Nomination Committee is appointed by the Board to regularly review the structure, size, composition and diversity of the Board and make recommendations to the Board on the appointment of Directors and management of Board succession.
3. Composition
3.1 The members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall consist of at least three members, a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive Directors of the Company.
3.2 The chairman of the Committee (the "Chairman") shall be appointed by the Board and shall be either the chairman of the Board or an independent non-executive Director.
-
4. Attendance at Meetings
4.1 The Committee may invite any executive Directors, member of senior management or other individual to attend meetings of the Committee as it considers appropriate but such executive Directors, member of senior management or other individuals are not entitled to vote at the meetings.
4.2 The company secretary of the Company or his or her nominee shall be the secretary of the Committee.
-
4.3 No Director should be involved in and shall abstain from discussion in deciding the nomination of his associates.
8. Duties of the Committee
8.1 In addition to any other responsibilities which may be assigned from time to time by the Board, the duties of the Committee shall be:
(a) to review the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience) of the Board at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy;
(b) to review the policy on Board diversity ("Board Diversity Policy") and the measurable objectives for implementing such policy from time to time adopted by the Board, and to review and monitor the progress on achieving these objectives;
-
(c) to develop and review, as appropriate, the policy for the nomination of Directors ("Nomination Policy") and to disclose the summary of the Nomination Policy in the corporate governance report of the Company annually, the Nomination Policy shall set out, inter alia, the nomination procedures and process and criteria to select and recommend candidates for directorship;
(d) to identify individuals suitably qualified to become Board member and select or make recommendations to the Board on the selection of individuals nominated for directorships, having due regard to the Board Diversity Policy and Nomination Policy;
-
(e) to assess the independence of independent non-executive Directors;
(f) to make recommendations to the Board on the appointment or re-appointment of Directors and succession planning for Directors, in particular the chairman and the chief executive, having due regard to the Board Diversity Policy and Nomination Policy;
-
(g) to make available the terms of reference, explaining the role of the Committee and the authority delegated to it by the Board by including them on the websites of the GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company;
(h) to develop and recommend to the Board measurable objectives for furthering the Board Diversity policy;
-
(i) to identify and nominate candidates to fill casual vacancies of the Directors for the Board's approval, having due regard to the Board Diversity Policy and Nomination Policy;
-
(j) to ensure that each Director should be nominated by means of a separate resolution in meetings of the Board and/or the general meetings of the Company, as appropriate; and
(k) to do any such things to enable the Committee to perform its functions conferred on it by the Board.
8.2 Where the Board proposes a resolution to elect an individual as an independent non-executive Director at the general meeting, it should set out in the circular to shareholders of the Company and/or explanatory statement accompanying the notice of the relevant general meeting to process used for identifying the individual and why they believe the individual should be elected and the reasons why they consider the individual to be independent, the perspectives, skills and experience that the individual can bring to the Board, how the individual contributes to diversity of the Board and if the proposed independent non-executive Director will be holding his or her seventh (or more) listed company directorship, why the Board believes the individual would still be able to devote sufficient time to the Board.
8.3 The Chairman of the Committee or in the absence of the Chairman, another member of the Committee or failing his duly appointed delegate, should be available to answer questions at the annual general meeting.
(The English version shall always prevail in case of any inconsistency between the English version and its Chinese translation.)
(Adopted by the Company pursuant to the Board's resolutions passed on 26 September 2016 and amended by the Company pursuant to the Board's resolutions passed on 31 December 2018)
