Tai Kam : Company Information Sheet (GEM) COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

Case Number:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.

Company name: Tai Kam Holdings Limited (泰錦控股有限公司)

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8321

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). The information in this sheet was updated as of 6 January 2019.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 6 January 2019.

A. General

Place of incorporation: Cayman Islands Date of initial listing on GEM: 28 October 2016 Name of Sponsor(s): Dakin Capital Limited Names of directors: Executive Directors:-

(please distinguish the status of the directors • Ms. LIU Tanying - Executive, Non-Executive or Independent • Ms. TSUI Tsz Fa Mabel Non-Executive)

Independent Non-Executive Directors:-

• Ms. WONG Yuk King

• Mr. YIM Kin Ping

• Mr. LAW Hung Pan

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s): (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company

N/A

Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:

NIL

Financial year end date:

30 April

Registered address:

Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, PO Box 1350, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands

Head office and principal place of business:

Room 1101, 11/F, Wealth Commercial Centre, 48 Kwong Wa Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Web-site address (if applicable):

www.taikamholdings.com

Share registrar:Auditors:

B. Business activities

Principal share registrar and transfer office:-Estera Trust (Cayman) Limited

Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office:-Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited

Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited

(Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.)

Tai Kam Holdings Limited is an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred as the "Group") are principally engaged in construction for undertaking slope works and renovation works in Hong Kong and investment holding.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue: 800,000,000 Par value of ordinary shares in issue: HK$0.01 Board lot size (in number of shares): 10,000

Name of other stock exchange(s) on

which ordinary shares are also listed:

NIL

D. Warrants

Stock code:

NIL

Board lot size:

NIL

Expiry date:

NIL

Exercise price:

NIL

Conversion ratio:

NIL

(Not applicable if the warrant is denominated in dollar value of conversion right)

No. of warrants outstanding:

NIL

No. of shares falling to be issued upon NIL the exercise of outstanding warrants:

E. Other securities

Details of any other securities in issue.

(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).

(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).

If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.

NIL

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Signed:

TSUI Tsz Fa Mabel WONG Yuk King LIU Tanying YIM Kin Ping LAW Hung Pan

