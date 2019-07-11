Tai Ping Carpets International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TAI PING CARPETS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 146)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Tai Ping Carpets International Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 21st Floor, St. George's Building, 2 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 16 August 2019, at which the Board will, among other matters, approve the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for publication and consider the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

Lung Chi Sing Alex

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Chairman and Non-executive Director - Mr. Nicholas T. J. Colfer; Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director - Mr. Mark S. Worgan; Independent Non-executive Directors - Mrs. Yvette Y. H. Fung, Mr. Roderic N. A. Sage, Mr. Lincoln C. K. Yung, Mr. Aubrey K. S. Li, Mr. Daniel G. Green; Non-executive Directors - Mr. David C. L. Tong, Mr. John J. Ying, Mr. Nelson K. F. Leong, Mr. Andrew C. W. Brandler.