Tai Sang Land Development : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS (in PDF)

08/23/2019 | 06:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code : 89)

2019 INTERIM RESULTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the six months ended 30th June 2019

  • Revenue increased by 11.1% to HK$184.6 million.
  • Profit for the period decreased by 57.1% to HK$196.9 million.
  • Excluding the property revaluation gain and all related effects, underlying profit increased by 40.1% to HK$49.3 million.
  • Interim dividend declared of HK10 cents per ordinary share.

1

The board of directors of Tai Sang Land Development Limited (the "Company") announced the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June 2019 as follows:

1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 - UNAUDITED

For the six months

ended 30th June

Note

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenues

(2)(a)

184,602

166,169

Cost of sales

(3)

(43,661)

(47,605)

Gross profit

140,941

118,564

Fair value gains on investment properties

162,111

434,067

Other gains, net

(4)

432

3,151

Administrative expenses

(3)

(58,817)

(55,548)

Other operating expenses

(3)

(2,572)

(7,033)

Operating profit

242,095

493,201

Finance income

(5)

352

91

Finance costs

(5)

(21,300)

(16,521)

Finance costs, net

(20,948)

(16,430)

---------------

---------------

Profit before income tax

221,147

476,771

Income tax expense

(6)

(24,270)

(17,808)

Profit for the period

196,877

458,963

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

188,054

442,450

Non-controlling interests

8,823

16,513

196,877

458,963

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

(7)

HK$0.65

HK$1.54

2

2. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 - UNAUDITED

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Changes in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

For the six months ended 30th June

20192018

HK$'000 HK$'000

196,877458,963

(2,347)

(3,655)

(2,347)

(3,655)

---------------

---------------

194,530

455,308

185,412

440,459

9,118

14,849

194,530

455,308

3

3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30TH JUNE 2019 - UNAUDITED

As at

As at

30th June

31st December

Note

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,818,963

1,693,970

Investment properties

8,350,532

8,158,136

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

27,236

29,583

10,196,731

9,881,689

Current assets

Properties for sale

109,596

109,596

Debtors and prepayments

(9)

47,017

45,327

Current income tax recoverable

168

94

Cash and cash equivalents

69,379

61,936

226,160

216,953

Total assets

10,422,891

10,098,642

Equity and liabilities

Equity attributable to the owners of the Company

Share capital

417,321

417,321

Reserves

7,336,183

7,185,291

7,753,504

7,602,612

Non-controlling interests

232,322

225,209

Total equity

7,985,826

7,827,821

4

As at

As at

30th June

31st December

Note

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Long term bank loans - secured

683,085

492,007

Deferred income tax liabilities

320,903

298,890

1,003,988

790,897

Current liabilities

Rental and other deposits

88,335

85,902

Creditors and accruals

(10)

28,405

35,744

Current income tax liabilities

2,625

1,251

Short term bank loans

225,000

381,991

Current portion of long term bank loans - secured

1,081,566

967,348

Bank overdrafts

7,146

7,688

1,433,077

1,479,924

Total equity and liabilities

10,422,891

10,098,642

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tai Sang Land Development Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:07:10 UTC
0
share via e-mail
0
