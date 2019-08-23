|
Tai Sang Land Development : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS (in PDF)
08/23/2019 | 06:08am EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code : 89)
2019 INTERIM RESULTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the six months ended 30th June 2019
-
Revenue increased by 11.1% to HK$184.6 million.
-
Profit for the period decreased by 57.1% to HK$196.9 million.
-
Excluding the property revaluation gain and all related effects, underlying profit increased by 40.1% to HK$49.3 million.
-
Interim dividend declared of HK10 cents per ordinary share.
1
The board of directors of Tai Sang Land Development Limited (the "Company") announced the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June 2019 as follows:
1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 - UNAUDITED
|
|
|
For the six months
|
|
|
ended 30th June
|
|
Note
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenues
|
(2)(a)
|
184,602
|
166,169
|
Cost of sales
|
(3)
|
(43,661)
|
(47,605)
|
Gross profit
|
|
140,941
|
118,564
|
Fair value gains on investment properties
|
|
162,111
|
434,067
|
Other gains, net
|
(4)
|
432
|
3,151
|
Administrative expenses
|
(3)
|
(58,817)
|
(55,548)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(3)
|
(2,572)
|
(7,033)
|
Operating profit
|
|
242,095
|
493,201
|
Finance income
|
(5)
|
352
|
91
|
Finance costs
|
(5)
|
(21,300)
|
(16,521)
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
(20,948)
|
(16,430)
|
|
|
---------------
|
---------------
|
Profit before income tax
|
|
221,147
|
476,771
|
Income tax expense
|
(6)
|
(24,270)
|
(17,808)
|
Profit for the period
|
|
196,877
|
458,963
|
Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
188,054
|
442,450
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
8,823
|
16,513
|
|
|
196,877
|
458,963
|
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
|
(7)
|
HK$0.65
|
HK$1.54
2
2. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 - UNAUDITED
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
For the six months ended 30th June
20192018
HK$'000 HK$'000
196,877458,963
|
(2,347)
|
(3,655)
|
(2,347)
|
(3,655)
|
---------------
|
---------------
|
194,530
|
455,308
|
185,412
|
440,459
|
9,118
|
14,849
|
194,530
|
455,308
3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30TH JUNE 2019 - UNAUDITED
|
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
|
30th June
|
31st December
|
|
Note
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
1,818,963
|
|
1,693,970
|
Investment properties
|
|
8,350,532
|
|
8,158,136
|
Financial assets at fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
27,236
|
|
29,583
|
|
|
10,196,731
|
|
9,881,689
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Properties for sale
|
|
109,596
|
|
109,596
|
Debtors and prepayments
|
(9)
|
47,017
|
|
45,327
|
Current income tax recoverable
|
|
168
|
|
94
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
69,379
|
|
61,936
|
|
|
226,160
|
|
216,953
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,422,891
|
|
10,098,642
|
Equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
417,321
|
|
417,321
|
Reserves
|
|
7,336,183
|
|
7,185,291
|
|
|
7,753,504
|
|
7,602,612
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
232,322
|
|
225,209
|
Total equity
|
|
7,985,826
|
|
7,827,821
4
|
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
|
30th June
|
31st December
|
|
Note
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term bank loans - secured
|
|
683,085
|
|
492,007
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
320,903
|
|
298,890
|
|
|
1,003,988
|
|
790,897
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental and other deposits
|
|
88,335
|
|
85,902
|
Creditors and accruals
|
(10)
|
28,405
|
|
35,744
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
|
2,625
|
|
1,251
|
Short term bank loans
|
|
225,000
|
|
381,991
|
Current portion of long term bank loans - secured
|
|
1,081,566
|
|
967,348
|
Bank overdrafts
|
|
7,146
|
|
7,688
|
|
|
1,433,077
|
|
1,479,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
10,422,891
|
|
10,098,642
5
|
|