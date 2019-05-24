Tai Sang Land Development : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24TH MAY 2019 (in PDF)

Log in
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24TH MAY 2019

0
05/24/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 89)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 24TH MAY 2019

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Tai Sang Land Development Limited (the "Company") held on 24th May 2019 are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive the audited financial statements for the year ended

170,312,637

0

31st December 2018, the report of the Directors and the

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

Independent Auditor's Report.

2.

To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31st December

170,312,637

0

2018.

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

3.

(1)

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Patrick Ma Ching Hang as Director.

170,312,637

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(b) To re-elect Mr. Edward Cheung Wing Yui as

170,312,637

0

Director.

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Yiu Kei Chung as Director.

170,312,637

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

(2)

To

a u t h o r i s e t h e B o a r d of D i r e c t o r s to f i x t h e

170,312,637

0

remuneration of the Directors.

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

4.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors and to

170,312,637

0

authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

5.

(1)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back

170,312,637

0

shares (Ordinary Resolution in item no. 5(1) of the notice

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

of the AGM).

(2)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue

169,248,104

1,064,533

shares (Ordinary Resolution in item no. 5(2) of the notice

(99.374954%)

(0.625046%)

of the AGM).

1

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

5.

(3)

To extend the general mandate to issue new shares by

169,246,837

1,065,800

adding the number of shares bought back (Ordinary

(99.374210%)

(0.625790%)

Resolution in item no. 5(3) of the notice of the AGM).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each resolution, all the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the issued shares of the Company was 287,669,676 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. Besides, there were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). No shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Share Registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

TAI SANG LAND DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

Katy Ma Ching Man

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24th May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised of nine Directors, of which Mr. William Ma Ching Wai, Mr. Patrick Ma Ching Hang, Mr. Alfred Ma Ching Kuen, Ms. Amy Ma Ching Sau and Mr. Philip Ma Ching Yeung are executive Directors; Mr. Edward Cheung Wing Yui is non-executive Director; and Mr. Kevin Chau Kwok Fun, Mr. Tan Soo Kiu and Mr. Yiu Kei Chung are independent non- executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Tai Sang Land Development Limited published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 10:27:03 UTC
