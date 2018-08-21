Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tai United : POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2018 (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 718)

POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 21 August 2018, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular ("Circular") of Tai United Holdings Limited ("Company") and the notice ("Notice") of the special general meeting ("SGM") both dated 31 July 2018 in relation to, among other matters, the major and connected transaction involving the Disposal and the recommendation of Special Dividend. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 21 August 2018, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice ("Resolutions") were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll and the poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Shares represented by votes (Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To approve the Disposal of the Sale Shares on and subject to the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

655,321,249 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)

2.

To approve the Special Dividend.

655,321,249 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)

Note:The full text of the Resolutions was set out in the Notice.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, there were a total of 5,250,019,852 Shares in issue. Satinu and its associates, which together own and control 3,937,234,889 Shares, representing approximately 74.99% of the total issued Shares in the Company as at the date of the SGM. As stated in the Circular, Satinu and its associates are considered to have material interests in the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Disposal, in accordance with the Listing Rules, Satinu and its associates were required to and had abstained from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 1 at the SGM. No Shareholders were required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 2 at the SGM but Satinu and its associates had indicated in the Circular of the intention to and had abstained from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 2 at the SGM. Excluding the Shares held by Satinu and its associates, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and to vote for or against the Resolutions at the SGM was 1,312,784,963 Shares.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, save as disclosed above, no Shareholder was required to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the SGM according to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting and no parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the SGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By Order of the Board Tai United Holdings Limited

Chen Weisong

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 21 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:-

Executive Directors:

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chen Weisong (Chief Executive Officer)

Dr. Gao Bin

Mr. Xu Ke

Ms. Liu Yan

Mr. Ye Fei

Mr. Tang King Shing

Mr. Wang Qiang

Dr. Kwong Kai Sing Benny

Disclaimer

Tai United Holdings Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 11:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT IN MÜNCHEN : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:20pGlobal Automobile Muffler Market 2018-2024 by Product Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, Fuel Type and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:18pJ M SMUCKER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:17pI T : Unaudited fy18/19 first quarter trading update for the three months ended 31 may 2018 and positive profit alert
PU
01:17pI T : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 21 august 2018
PU
01:17pFUNCOM AND THE BEARDED LADIES&RSQUO; ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 4TH 2018 RELEASE DATE FOR MUTANT YEAR ZERO : Road to Eden
PU
01:17pSMUCKER : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:17pPRESS RELEASE - "MUTANT YEAR ZERO : Road to Eden" release date 4 December 2018
AQ
01:17pChina Natural Gas Sector Report 2017-2021 featuring PetroChina, China Petrochemical Corp, China National Offshore Oil Corp, Kunlun Energy, and Beijing Enterprise - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : H1 2018 Financial Results
5INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.