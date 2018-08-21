Tai United : POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 718)

POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 21 August 2018, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular ("Circular") of Tai United Holdings Limited ("Company") and the notice ("Notice") of the special general meeting ("SGM") both dated 31 July 2018 in relation to, among other matters, the major and connected transaction involving the Disposal and the recommendation of Special Dividend. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 21 August 2018, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice ("Resolutions") were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll and the poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Shares represented by votes (Approximate %) For Against 1. To approve the Disposal of the Sale Shares on and subject to the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. 655,321,249 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2. To approve the Special Dividend. 655,321,249 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%)

Note:The full text of the Resolutions was set out in the Notice.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, there were a total of 5,250,019,852 Shares in issue. Satinu and its associates, which together own and control 3,937,234,889 Shares, representing approximately 74.99% of the total issued Shares in the Company as at the date of the SGM. As stated in the Circular, Satinu and its associates are considered to have material interests in the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Disposal, in accordance with the Listing Rules, Satinu and its associates were required to and had abstained from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 1 at the SGM. No Shareholders were required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 2 at the SGM but Satinu and its associates had indicated in the Circular of the intention to and had abstained from voting on the proposed resolution numbered 2 at the SGM. Excluding the Shares held by Satinu and its associates, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and to vote for or against the Resolutions at the SGM was 1,312,784,963 Shares.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, save as disclosed above, no Shareholder was required to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the SGM according to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting and no parties had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the SGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By Order of the Board Tai United Holdings Limited

Chen Weisong

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 21 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:-