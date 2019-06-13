Tai United : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

and to authorise the Board to fix their

auditors of the Company and its subsidiaries,

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the

To authorise the Board to fix the

To authorise the Board to appoint

To re-elect the following Directors:

reports of the Directors and auditors of the

consolidated financial statements and the

receive, consider and adopt the audited

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Tai United Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 13 June 2019 (the "AGM") were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll and the poll results are as follows:

The Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 13 June 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ordinary resolutions Number of the Shares (%) For Against 4. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to 4,570,293,872 0 repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the (100%) (0%) total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution. 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to 4,566,921,257 3,372,615 issue, allot and deal with additional Shares not (99.93%) (0.07%) exceeding 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution. 6. To extend the general mandate granted to the 4,566,921,257 3,372,615 Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional (99.93%) (0.07%) Shares in the capital of the Company by the number of Shares repurchased by the Company.

Notes: The full text of resolutions 4, 5 and 6 above are set out in the notice of the AGM dated 30 April 2019.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 5,250,019,852 Shares. Since none of the Shareholders was required to abstain from voting on any of the above resolutions, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the above resolutions was 5,250,019,852 Shares. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no parties who have stated their intention in the circular of the Company dated 30 April 2019 to vote against the above resolutions or to abstain have done so at the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Tai United Holdings Limited

Chen Weisong

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 13 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:-

Executive Directors: Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Chen Weisong (Chief Executive Officer) Dr. Gao Bin Dr. Kwong Kai Sing Benny Ms. Liu Yan Mr. Tang King Shing

2