Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tai United : UPDATE ON PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 01:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 718)

UPDATE ON PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Tai United Holdings Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules). Reference is made to the profit warning announcement of the Company dated 11 January 2019 ("Previous Profit Warning Announcement").

As disclosed in the Previous Profit Warning Announcement, the Company was expected to record a substantial loss for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") when compared with a net profit of approximately HK$312 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 ("FY2017"), based on the then available information.

Since the date of the Previous Profit Warning Announcement, the board ("Board") of directors of the Company has further reviewed the unaudited management accounts of the Group for FY2018, including the unaudited figures for November and December 2018, the Board wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company the financial performance of the Company for FY2018.

In addition to the adverse factors set out in the Previous Profit Warning Announcement leading to the substantial loss of the Group for FY2018, the adverse financial performance of the Group is further aggregated as according to the preliminary valuation by independent professional valuers engaged by the Group, there is an impairment loss for FY2018 recognised for the mining rights to conduct mining activities in Mongolia compared with no such loss in FY2017; and there is a loss arising from changes in the fair value for the Group's investment properties in the United Kingdom compared with a gain of approximately HK$149 million in FY2017.

The Company is still in the process of finalising its consolidated financial results for FY2018. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the currently available information and may be subject to adjustments and amendments. Finalised results of the Group and other details will be disclosed in the 2018 final results announcement to be published by the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board Tai United Holdings Limited

Chen Weisong

Chief executive officer

Hong Kong, 19 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chen Weisong (Chief Executive Officer)

Dr. Gao Bin

Mr. Xu Ke

Ms. Liu Yan

Dr. Kwong Kai Sing Benny

Mr. Tang King Shing

Disclaimer

Tai United Holdings Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 05:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL : Algeria Hassi Bir Rekaiz Project, Algeria starts its Development
PU
02:20aNEXUS MINERALS : Appendix 3B - 19 March 2019
PU
02:20aFUJIKURA : Temporary Suspension of ISO9001 Certification
PU
02:20aWACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER Expects 2019 Sales Growth And Substantially Higher Net Cash Flow
EQ
02:16aEXCLUSIVE : Israel's chip sales to China jump as Intel expands
RE
02:15aTRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE : Japan Airlines and Travelport Agree to Launch New Joint Venture
PU
02:15aHUBER+SUHNER : reports strong organic growth – profitability increases significantly
PU
02:15aCEVA LOGISTICS AG : Interim Results of Public Tende...
PU
02:13aHENGAN INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Net Profit Edged Up to CNY3.80 Billion
DJ
02:12aDEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
3GM considers options for its Lyft stake following IPO
4TESLA : TESLA : SEC says Musk's contempt defence 'borders on the ridiculous'
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Canada re-examining Boeing 737 MAX approval after FAA certification probe

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.