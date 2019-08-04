Taihan Electric Wire : appoints Senior Vice-President Hyoung-Kyun Na as its new Chief Corporate Executive and President

Taihan held a Board of Directors' meeting on May 22, and appointed Senior Vice-President Hyoung-Kyun Na as its new Chief Corporate Executive and President.

Na, a graduate of Seoul National University (BA in Business Administration) and the Graduate School of Seoul National University, built his expertise in business strategy and financial management working as a Certified Public Accountant and consultant at major accounting firms, including Samjong Accounting Corporation and Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers. Leveraging his experience in business management, Na previously served as the CEO of Midas Co., Ltd. in 2011 and the CEO of Ansell Korea Co., Ltd. in 2013. These two leadership opportunities further solidified his reputation as a highly competent executive across all business administrative affairs.

After his stints at Midas and Ansell Korea, Na joined Taihan in 2015 as the Senior Vice-President and supervised the company's business departments. Specifically, he led the efforts to restructure the company's organizational configuration and to stabilize the company's financial, and received high praise for having put the company's business activities back on track by expanding its activities in the wire industry.

One official at Taihan stated, 'Now that we have stabilized our business operations, it is time to improve our internal stability and push for new changes.' The official also added, 'Taihan will rally behind its new President to sustain its competitive advantage over its rivals in the wire industry, and seek sustained growth.'